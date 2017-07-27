Christina Tancredi, COO of Music Choice stated: “We are thrilled to offer the next generation version of Music Choice to Prism TV subscribers via the Mediaroom platform."

Starting today, the “New Music Choice” will be rolled out to CenturyLink Prism TV subscribers throughout the U.S.. The service will be available to customers for the first time through Mediaroom, the world's most innovative and deployed IPTV platform.

Prism TV customers now have access to this unified audio and video experience through any of the 100 Music Choice Music Channels listed in the channel guide. (5100-5199)

Christina Tancredi, COO of Music Choice stated: “We are thrilled to offer the next generation version of Music Choice to Prism TV subscribers via the Mediaroom platform. This enhanced version of our service allows customers to seamlessly pivot from our popular Music Channels to our robust On Demand platform to create the ultimate music experience.”

The “New Music Choice” is a technological evolution of the patented streaming music service specifically designed for IPTV set-top-box television platforms that allows users to navigate to related video content or any Music Choice On Demand offering within a single interface. Consumers will have access to commercial free audio plus video streaming that contextually serves Video On Demand. The “New Music Choice” offers consumers 75 commercial-free audio channels and 25 video channels with access to 25,000+ music videos and exclusive content directly from their television within one simple interface. Customers can go to any Music Choice Music Channels in the guide and launch into an enhanced TV experience. Consumers will have access to 2x the number of channels and 20x the number of music videos they used to have on TV! Once within, curated video content will load for easy viewing related to the artist currently being played, the artists and songs recently played on the channel and top artists for the channel.

Mediaroom-powered TV services are offered by nearly 60 global operators in 23 countries, delivering services to nearly 13 million household subscribers with approximately 24 million set-top boxes.

