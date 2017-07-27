David brings years of experience in the control room market working with customers worldwide...His focus and dedication will ensure that Activu maintains the stringent installation and satisfaction standards we promise our customers.

Activu, the developer of ActivWare®, the leading visualization and collaboration platform for mission-critical control room environments, announced today that David Opitz has joined Activu as the Director of Installation Services. In this new role, Opitz will be responsible for driving customer satisfaction, overseeing customer deployments and upgrade projects and broadening Activu’s installation service offerings.

“We are very excited about the addition of David to our management team,” said Bob Hinkle, COO of Activu. “He brings many years of experience in the control room market working with customers worldwide in the commercial, defense, federal, state and local government spaces. David will be an important component of Activu’s future success as we continue to grow. His focus and dedication will ensure that Activu maintains the stringent installation and high satisfaction standards we promise to our customers.”

Opitz has a proven record of building installation service departments that drive significant revenue. He joins Activu from AVI-SPL where he managed the company’s control room group integration, production and operations departments. In that role, he was responsible for the management of all phases of control room projects, oversaw personnel ranging from project managers and engineers to programmers and installation technicians and supported sales as a subject matter expert in the design and integration of mission critical control room integration projects.

