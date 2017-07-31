Innovation in technology to support our clients’ needs has been a hallmark of our company since day one

In recognition of its innovation and outsourcing solutions for clients across the United States, Halcyon Financial Technology, L.P. (HalcyonFT) was recently awarded “Best Specialist Outsourced IT Services Provider – USA” in “Corporate Vision” magazine’s Technology Innovator Awards 2017.

Based in San Francisco, HalcyonFT provides technology to clients with an aggregate AUM of more than $100 billion, delivering customized outsourced IT solutions as well as consulting, infrastructure and application services. HalcyonFT works with small to mid-size financial services firms in the U.S. It helps its clients leverage cloud-based services to enhance employee productivity and improve collaboration utilizing converged compute, storage and advanced security infrastructure.

“Innovation in technology to support our clients’ needs has been a hallmark of our company since day one, so we are especially honored to be recognized for our ingenuity in terms of our IT outsourcing services,” said HalcyonFT’s Managing Partner Rodric O’Connor. “As we grow to serve more U.S. markets and firms, we have maintained our dedicated focus on providing premium customer service with best practice IT support for the financial services industry.”

The Technology Innovator Awards “celebrate the talented individuals, teams and firms that form the backbone of this dynamic industry,” according to “Corporate Vision.” Winners are chosen through votes gathered from the magazine’s network of respected industry partners and own in-depth and rigorous in-house research process. Award winners are showcased on the publication’s website at http://www.cv-magazine.com/2017-technology-innovator-awards-2017.

“Corporate Vision” magazine is dedicated to providing discerning readers with news on the corporate issues of the day, including business strategy, expert opinion, analysis, corporate case studies, emerging trends, leadership, growth opportunities and the challenges facing business leaders.