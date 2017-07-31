NUAIR Selects Bousquet Holstein PLLC as Corporate General Counsel

Bousquet Holstein PLLC, a diversified law firm located in Syracuse, was recently selected by the not-for-profit corporation, The Northeast UAS Airspace Integration Research Alliance, Inc. (“NUAIR”) with offices in Syracuse, NY and Rome, NY to serve as its corporate General Counsel.

The NUAIR Alliance, is a New York based not-for-profit that has developed a coalition of more than 100 private and public entities and academic institutions working together to operate and oversee Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) test ranges in New York, Massachusetts and Michigan. It has also been endorsed by the New York Governor’s office to lead efforts to develop a fully functional UAS corridor between Hancock International Airport in Syracuse, NY and Griffiss International Airport in Rome, NY for the testing and use of commercial UAVs (i.e. drones).

Bousquet Holstein will assist NUAIR with its efforts to develop and implement the UAS Secure Autonomous Flight Environment (U-SAFE) initiative. This project incorporates a functioning unmanned traffic management system (UTM) with the advancement of additional UAS focused projects in the Central New York region. The U-SAFE initiative was a primary focus of a $500 million award to the Central New York region through the Upstate Revitalization Initiative (URI) initiated by the Governor’s office in 2015. In addition to these specific projects, Bousquet Holstein attorneys will assist NUAIR with its internal corporate and business affairs as needed.

Aaron D. Frishman, a partner at Bousquet Holstein and head of its UAS/UAV practice group stated, “Our firm is honored and enthusiastic to have been selected to help NUAIR grow the UAS industry in CNY. We hope that with NUAIR’s support, the UAS industry will experience further regional, national and even international development.”

Larry Brinker, NUAIR interim president and CEO, stated “As we work to strengthen our leadership position in the global marketplace for this sector, we are fortunate to have the engagement of Bousquet Holstein and are pleased with their commitment to helping us grow the nascent UAS industry.” NUAIR manages one of just seven FAA-designated UAS test sites in the United States. NUAIR’s goal is to help lead the development of research and deployment technologies to establish the case for safe UAS operations in the National Aerospace System. In addition, NUAIR is installing and maintaining a Ground Based, Sense and Avoid system at Griffiss International Airport to deploy state-of-the-art range instrumentation that can track UAS in the air and, once fully built out, will provide a first of its kind testing capability in the country. NUAIR’s work in this area has been expanded to assist with the development of a functioning UAS test corridor in Central New York. http://www.nuairalliance.org

Bousquet Holstein PLLC provides legal counsel across a diverse range of areas, including, but not limited to mergers and acquisitions, business transactions, alternative dispute resolutions, UAS/UAV, economic development, government relations, litigation, commercial bankruptcy, trusts and estates, employee benefits, immigration, commercial real estate, employment and labor, environmental and land use, family law, and tax planning and advocacy. For more information, please visit http://www.bhlawpllc.com.