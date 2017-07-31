With politics and government in a tug of war on every news outlet, it’s amazing how much entertainment revolves around the political world. You can see politics in the entertainment world in Netflix’s House of Card, HBO’s VEEP, ABC’s Scandal, and Craig Faris’s The Spectrum Conspiracy. The heated political realm has peaked American’s interest in fictional politics.

Ted Tally, academy award winning screenwriter for Silence of the Lambs called The Spectrum Conspiracy “a wild, white-knuckle ride, pedal to the metal right from page one!”

The suspense filled book The Spectrum Conspiracy draws readers in as character FBI Special Agent Devin Crosby and his partners search for those who assassinated the President on live television and try to save the country from government thugs and amateur thieves. Although everyone knows who killed the president and believe hate crime was the motive, Crosby knows there is more to it. As he risks losing everyone close to him, Crosby works to uncover the secrets of the government.

The Spectrum Conspiracy won the Carrie McCray Literary Award for Best Opening Chapter. It was a finalist for the Killer Nashville Silver Falchion competition, a short-list semi-finalist, and finalist in the William Faulkner/William Wisdom Pirates Alley International Competition.

Author Craig Faris has been published 16 times in short stories and plays. His writing began in 1998 when he completed his first novel trilogy. Faris has won 31 literary awards, 13 of which are either first-place or best of an issue. Craig Faris’s novel The Spectrum Conspiracy has won eight literary awards, the most recent being the Gold Medal for Best Suspense Fiction in the Reader Favorite International Competition in Miami.

