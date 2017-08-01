"At PropertyRoom.com, we strive to provide the best solutions and service options for our clients." Andrew J. Nash, CEO
Frederick, MD (PRWEB) August 01, 2017
In the past two months, twenty (20) Municipalities and Police Departments chose to partner with PropertyRoom.com to auction off their unclaimed stolen, seized or surplus assets and goods. PropertyRoom.com is an online auction site offering “$1 No Reserve” online auctions; bringing more deals to the community and generating income for their partners.
Arizona
City of Tempe
Ohio
Norwood Police Dept.
Kentucky
City of Hopkinsville
Colorado
Aspen Police Dept.
Texas
Rogers Police Dept.
Washington County Sheriff’s Office
Nevada
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office
Georgia
Morrow Police Dept.
Wisconsin
West Allis Police Dept.
North Dakota
Grand Forks Police Dept.
Iowa
Marion Police Dept.
California
Concord Police Dept.
City of La Mesa
Oregon
Grants Pass Police Dept.
Maryland
Calvert County Detention Center
Florida
Valencia Community College
Washington
Washington State Patrol
North Carolina
Dunn Police Dept.
Jacksonville Police Dept.
Illinois
Manhattan Police Dept.
Goods available cover a wide range, varying from tablets and designer handbags to smartphones and collectible coins, with more in between. The website also regularly auctions surplus municipal cars, trucks and heavy equipment as well as seized vehicles, with all assets open to public bidding nationwide.
Andrew J. Nash, CEO of PropertyRoom.com explains, “At PropertyRoom.com, we strive to provide the best solutions and service options for our clients. We’re excited to bring our new clients into the fold, and look forward to providing returns back to the communities served.”
About PropertyRoom.com
PropertyRoom.com makes it remarkably easy for our 3,000+ clients to manage and sell surplus assets. We streamline the entire auction process on a client’s behalf and deliver to the winning bidder. There is always a unique deal to be found, with hundreds of new auction listings added daily. Top categories include jewelry, watches, collectible coins and consumer electronics along with cars, trucks, heavy equipment, and firearms through a partner website, eGunner.com. Working with law enforcement agencies, municipal surplus departments, state/county fleet programs, airports and even museums, PropertyRoom.com has generated and distributed millions of dollars to local communities nationwide.