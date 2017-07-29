This new location will widen AAA Communication's reach for high-quality staffing and administration.

Tampa, Florida now has a cutting-edge, technologically advanced answering service company located on East Fletcher Avenue that services a wide variety of industries across multiple cities and states. AAA Communications Inc. has opened its first of three remote offices in Tampa, Florida. The first is located at 3500 East Fletcher Avenue in Tampa, Florida 33613.

As all QTMS personnel are thoroughly knowledgeable in all areas of our service, from initial set up through all phases of service, this new location will widen AAA Communication's reach for high-quality staffing and administration. This location offers a ten seat remote facility designed to work as additional work space for current and future employees.

Our 24 hour Operations Department is divided into three shifts: Day (7:00am-3:00pm), Night (3:00pm-11:00pm) and Midnight (11:00pm-7:00am), with a full inbound/outbound complement of live TeleMessaging Attendants, Order-Takers, Outbound Telemarketers, Dispatchers and two supervisors on each shift. There always are "Data Input Specialists" on duty at all times.

QTMS has a fully staffed technical department of customer service experts fully trained in software and order entry systems. As is the case with all of our locations and standards, our account managers will develop a unique, fully scripted application that will allow our teleservices personnel to ask and answer questions by customers calling in to your business, which is redirected to our system, but answered as if they were your own highly-trained employees.

AAA Communications entire staff, from the Front Office Receptionist to the newest employee, are trained in providing the highest level of customer service and in ascertaining the needs of the customer and fulfilling them in a timely manner. A small list of our TeleMessaging services can be found online at http://www.QTMS.com. For information and pricing you can call our answering service specialists at (813) 681-0100.