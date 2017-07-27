Hudson Elementary Groundbreaking Today is truly a triumph for this community

On Wednesday afternoon, AP’s project team broke ground on Weld County School District Re-3J’s newest Hudson Elementary School.

The majority of the existing building will be demolished and replaced with a major new building addition, while the remaining portion of the campus will be renovated. This 30,000-sf project will be open for students in August 2018, with all scope completing in October, providing Hudson Elementary students a larger, refurbished building.

The event was attended by Hudson Elementary staff, students, and the community. Notable attendees included Scott Dangel, John Fuentes and Andy Fan with TreanorHL. District Superintendent Greg Rabenhorst and Hudson Elementary Principal Greg Dent represented Weld County School District Re-3J. NV5, Owner’s Representative, was attended by Meg Hohnholt and Todd McCowin. AP’s project team Gabe Madsen, Kyle Rigdon, Travis White, Tony Cingoranelli, Jade Mercer, Doug Johnson and John Herrera were also in attendance.

Greg Rabenhorst, Weld County School District Re-3J’s Superintendent reflected on how important this project is, “Thank you for attending this event and showing your support for what promises to be a bright future for the students of Hudson. Today is truly a triumph for this community as we celebrate the commitment to neighborhood schools and the rebuilding of an aging facility. The Board and I are on a mission to accomplish great things for our students and feel fortunate to be providing new programs, including art and STEM…we hope this new facility is an inspiration to our students and the community as a whole.”

The renovation project is funded through a Building Excellent Schools Today (BEST) Grant.