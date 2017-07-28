Gensuite Announces Opening of New Office in Paris, France

“Gensuite is experiencing strong growth in Europe and is strengthening its resources in the region to provide the highest level of client support to its subscribers. The Paris office will complement the existing capability in London to ensure Gensuite users get local, real-time support, and product innovation adapted to their local requirements,” said Gensuite Director of Business Development, Europe, Peter Walsh.

Gensuite has experienced significant demand from France and surrounding countries in western Europe. Paris’ location will enable the company to meet this demand and provide an efficient base to support its continuing growth.

Peter also added, “(the Gensuite Paris location) positions Gensuite locally within a country renowned for its engineering and technology expertise. Paris leads Europe in indicators ranging from concentration of research and development (R&D) personnel, quality of higher education institutions, technology investment and smart city infrastructure. We look forward to benefitting from the young talent, the partnerships, the business opportunities and the culture that Paris provides.”

The Paris office will help Gensuite to stay close to the 1500+ sites already using Gensuite software and applications across Europe, providing a great platform to further develop its business.

Gensuite will continue its outreach initiatives throughout 2017 to expand to new markets and subscribers in the region.

Gensuite® enables companies to implement robust cross-functional compliance & management systems – locally, globally and across diverse operating profiles. Our comprehensive cloud software suite features intuitive, best-practice process functionality, flexible configurations and powerful extensions. For over two decades, we’ve helped companies manage safe & sustainable operations worldwide, with a focus on fast return on investment (ROI), service excellence and continuous innovation. Join over 600,000 users that trust Gensuite with their compliance and EHS&S software system needs!