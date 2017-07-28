To increase brand awareness in Europe, and specifically in London, U.K., Gensuite launched a marketing campaign that included ads featured on 100 London train cars in the local railway system and 100 London taxi cabs. This was Gensuite’s first global advertising initiative, and the greatest challenge that Gensuite’s marketing team faced was deciding what to promote in the campaign. With the goal of spreading brand awareness in the U.K. and establishing their presence in Europe overall, Gensuite chose to pursue a campaign strategy that highlighted Gensuite from a high-level perspective, to introduce Gensuite to the European market.

As a Software as a Service (SaaS) provider of cloud-based software applications, Gensuite helps businesses digitize their compliance and management system processes through its web applications that can be used on or offline, on mobile or on desktop, at any location and in over 17 languages. The READY instance offers an affordable, fast launch and scalable solution. Since its introduction, Gensuite has launched 20+ READY Instances for diverse global companies.

Almost 300 public and private companies hailing from all sectors of the global economy from more than 30 countries competed in Best in Biz Awards’ fifth annual International program. Best in Biz Awards 2017 International honors were once again presented in a range of categories, including Fastest-Growing Company of the Year, Most Innovative Company of the Year, Support Department of the Year, Executive of the Year, Most Innovative Product, Enterprise Product and Consumer Product of the Year.

Winners in the 5th annual program were determined based on scoring from an independent panel of judges hailing from a wide spectrum of top-tier publications and media outlets and from 15 countries and all continents. Best in Biz Awards’ uniqueness stems, in part, from the composition of its judging panels. Each year, only editors, writers and contributors to business, consumer, financial, trade and technology publications, as well as broadcast outlets and analyst firms, are invited to serve as judges. Structured this way, Best in Biz Awards can best leverage the expertise, experience and objectivity of its influential judges to determine award winners.

“It was a tough decision – the quality of this year’s entries was very high,” said Cat Ellis, editor at TechRadar (UK), judging her fifth Best in Biz Awards. “Ultimately I decided to award 10 points to Gensuite thanks to their innovative use of mobile technology, with proven ability to improve safety and compliance in a huge variety of work sites – a much more practical solution than paper documentation.”

This year’s judging panel included writers and contributors to such publications as ARD (Germany), Business Breakfast (United Arab Emirates), Computer Hoy (Spain), Data Breach Today (United Kingdom), HT Mobile (Israel), IAA Magazine (United Arab Emirates), InBusiness (Cyprus and Greece), Irish Independent (Ireland), Radio Ngati Porou (New Zealand), TechHim (India), TechnoFILE.com (Canada), Tune Media (Singapore), Ventures Africa (Nigeria), and Wirausaha & Keuangan (Indonesia).

For a full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards 2017 International, visit: http://intl.bestinbizawards.com/intl-2017-winners

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards, Inc. has made its mark as the only independent business awards program judged each year by a who’s who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 65 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and PR and media. For more information about the International program, see: http://intl.bestinbizawards.com

Gensuite® enables companies to implement robust cross-functional compliance & management systems – locally, globally and across diverse operating profiles. Our comprehensive cloud software suite features intuitive, best-practice process functionality, flexible configurations and powerful extensions. For over two decades, we’ve helped companies manage safe & sustainable operations worldwide, with a focus on fast return on investment (ROI), service excellence and continuous innovation. Join over 600,000 users that trust Gensuite with their compliance and EHS&S software system needs!