Prevent Life Safety to Exhibit at ASHE Annual Conference

The 2017 ASHE (American Society for Healthcare Engineering) Annual Conference and Expo will be bringing facility managers, engineers, infection prevention coordinators and alike professionals together for its 54th annual event from August 6-9, 2017 in Indianapolis.

Prevent Life Safety will be exhibiting at booth #1307 with sister company Solution Containment.

“We pride ourselves on being able to offer complete fire barrier management to our customers,” said Dennis Cohan, owner of Prevent Life Safety and Solution Containment. “As the codes have changed over the years, we have added more services to keep facilities compliant every step of the way.”

Customers choose Prevent Life Safety time and time again to inspect and repair fire dampers and fire doors, in addition to performing firestopping on fire-rated walls and ceilings. Plus, any service performed above ceiling is executed with a Solution Containment Unit, as its built-in HEPA filtration system prevents dangerous particles from contaminating sensitive areas.

“The Solution was created for infection control while we were performing work at hospitals,” Cohan said. “We needed something that was effective, easy for one person to use, and was able to move to different locations quickly and easily. Our containment units have been the best solution for infection prevention.”

Any ASHE attendees are encouraged to stop by the Prevent Life Safety/Solution Containment booth to learn more about fire barrier management programs and try out a Solution 10 HEPA-filtered unit.