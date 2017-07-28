Envirosolar Recognized as Top Residential Solar Contractor

Envirosolar “It is truly a remarkable time for the solar power industry and we are excited to be ranked so highly” -Envirosolar

Coming off the biggest year ever for U.S. solar installations, Envirosolar is thrilled to be named one of the top solar contractors in the United States by Solar Power World magazine. Envirosolar achieved a rank of 15 out of 500 solar companies under top residential solar contractors. Envirosolar also ranked #1 in Texas, #8 under rooftop solar contractors, and #102 out of 500 when combining utility scale, commercial, and other solar categories.

The Top Solar Contractors list is developed by Solar Power World to recognize the work completed by solar contractors across the United States. Produced annually, the Top Solar Contractors list celebrates the achievements of U.S. solar developers, subcontractors and installers within the utility, commercial and residential markets.

Envirosolar’s commercial and residential offerings are a sophisticated blend of solar, smart controls, and energy conservation technologies. In addition to its suite of solutions, Envirosolar allows clients to take full advantage of its offering through its financing mechanisms. The Envirosolar financial tools allow home and business owners to retrofit their businesses and homes and help achieve sustainability goals. No one else in the industry is presenting a comparable offer, whether they are a solar company or an energy efficiency expert.

About Envirosolar

Envirosolar is a solar services, smart home, and battery company whose mission is to bring all the benefits of solar to thousands of homeowners and business owners across the United States. Envirosolar provides a custom solution for each of their consumers, featuring the most modern and effective products and solutions. Envirosolar combines exclusive and customizable product solutions with green energy services, which allows their consumers to save money on their monthly energy costs, while reducing their long-term carbon footprint.