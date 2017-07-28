Construct-A-Lead is an online construction lead service that helps contractors, service providers, manufacturers and suppliers gain information on all large scale construction projects. The service features apartment construction, hotel construction, retail construction, medical construction, school renovations & more, including those hard-to-find private project leads, to help bid on construction, from planning stage- completion.

Construct-A-Lead, the industry’s most comprehensive construction lead service, announces the following Arizona projects will go forward. Construct-A-Lead’s newly implemented advanced search feature allows the user to find their leads or key contacts by project type, location, bid stage, dollar value, company, or keyword.

Users are able to track projects status, save searches, put personalized notes on projects, email a project to a colleague or customer, reach out directly to the decision maker and download construction leads with a one-touch feature.

Interested parties are invited to visit Construct-A-Lead.com and sign up for a no obligation test drive, where they will be able to experience these newly integrated features.

An example of the Arizona projects available within the database is listed below. Reference the Project ID to utilize the new site features and to obtain direct contact information for each construction lead:

Tempe, AZ – The Standard Apartments - Plans call for the renovation and upgrade of the 227 unit Student housing community near the University of Arizona. Construction start: Summer, 2017. $1,800,000. Project ID: 1395030

Chandler, AZ – Clarendale of Chandler – Plans call for the new construction of a 247,400 SF assisted living facility to consist of a three story residential building, and 14 stand-alone residential villas. Plans call for 234 units. Construction start: November, 2017, $45,000,000 Project ID: 1394673

Scottsdale, AZ – Scottsdale Fashion Square – Plans call for the new construction of a 137-unit assisted living facility on 6.4 acres of land, to include a three-story, 128,600 square-foot building with 80 assisted living, 30 memory care and 27 independent living units. Construction start: Q3, Q4, 2018. $250,000,000 Project ID: 1394674

Phoenix, AZ – Siegel Suites Phoenix - Plans call for the renovation, upgrade and rebranding of the former three-story, two building complex with 127 rooms in 43,770 SF Phoenix Days Inn Hotel. Construction start: Summer, 2017. $3,000,000 Project ID: 1395283

Mesa, AZ – Main and Center – Plans call for the new construction of a 15 story, hotel and apartment complex to include a multistory parking garage topped by at least 75 apartments and 75 hotel rooms. Construction start: Q1, Q2, 2018 $40,000,000. Project ID: 1395279

The service features hotel construction, office buildings, retail construction, medical facilities, school renovations and much more, to help bid on construction including those hard-to-find private project leads, from planning stage through completion. Construct-A-Lead’s daily updates of commercial construction project leads are an ideal solution for those who want to put their product or service into commercial, government and religious structures.

