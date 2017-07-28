Interjet Launches New Service to Mexico City and Cancun from Toronto

Interjet A320neo at Take-off

Interjet Airlines today launches new nonstop service between Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ) and Mexico City’s Aeropuerto Internacional Benito Juárez (MEX) as well as Toronto and Cancun International Airport (CUN). The new service will offer four flights a week between Toronto and Mexico.

“Canada turns 150 years old this year and during this period, Toronto has become Canada’s center of arts and entertainment, business, sports and innovation,” said José Luis Garza, Interjet’s Chief Executive Officer. “We’re delighted to be able to offer Mexico’s business and leisure travelers the opportunity to visit Toronto and experience its rich history and culture while at the same time, offer Toronto business and leisure travelers to Mexico, our unique brand of lower prices with free checked bags on select fares, more legroom between seats and great service that has been embraced everywhere we fly,” he added.

“We are pleased to be welcoming Interjet to the Toronto Pearson family of carriers and know that the addition of their service will add great value for our passengers. The two routes, Mexico City and Cancun, will provide our passengers with a new option for travel to Mexico, be it for work or vacation,” said Lauren Yaksich, Director, Global Hub Development, Long Range Airport Planning and Investment, Greater Toronto Airports Authority.

Interjet’s new service between Toronto and Mexico will be operated using Airbus A320 aircraft seating 150 passengers. Roundtrip fares from Toronto to Cancun start at $409 and to Mexico City, $499.

For more information regarding Interjet’s new Canadian service or to make a reservation, visit http://www.interjet.com or in Canada, call 1 (844) 874-4053.

About Interjet

Interjet is an international airline based in Mexico City providing air service to 53 destinations in eight countries, including 36 cities in Mexico. Its network includes service to nine U.S. markets: Chicago, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Orlando/Sanford and San Antonio. Other international routes include Montréal, Canada; Havana, Santa Clara and Varadero, Cuba; Bogota, Colombia; Guatemala City, Guatemala; Lima, Peru; and San Jose, Costa Rica. The airline operates a fleet of more than 70 aircraft including three AirbusA320neos, 45 Airbus A320s, three Airbus A321 and 22 Superjet 100s.

Media Contacts

Diana Ocampo Medina

Tel. +(52) 55 91 78 55 00 Ext. 5708

Email: diana.ocampo(at)interjet(dot)com.mx



Sheilla Moonens

Tel. +52 (55) 9178 5500 Ext. 5880

Email: sheilla.moonens(at)interjet(dot)com.mx