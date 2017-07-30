ITIJ Industry Awards 2017 finalists announced

With ITIC Barcelona now on the horizon, the International Travel & Health Insurance Journal (ITIJ) is delighted to announce the finalists in this year’s ITIJ Industry Awards. The companies that have made the final cut are to be applauded for their efforts in the industry over the past 12 months. They represent the best of the best, showing innovation, great customer service and excellence in their chosen field. Watch the video below to find out who the finalists are this year!

http://www.itij.com/awards

Haven’t got time to watch the video? Find out who the finalists are here: http://www.itij.com/awards/awards-finalists-2017

Sarah Watson, editor of ITIJ, said: “I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate our finalists this year; the range of companies from all over the world that have reached this final stage of the competition is testament to the global nature of ITIJ and the industry we serve.”

Ian Cameron, editor in chief of ITIJ, added: “We are very much looking forward to presenting the awards in Barcelona on 9 November, it’s going to be a fantastic occasion, with all the major players in the industry attending the ceremony.”

The Awards will be streamed live online via the ITIJ website, but if you want to see the ceremony live, come and join us in Barcelona: http://www.itij.com/awards/2017-itic-finale-dinner-awards/