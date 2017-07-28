On July 14-16, 2017, Einhorn Harris Partner Jhanice V. Domingo traveled to Nashville, TN, to head the National Filipino American Lawyers Association (NFALA) Mid-Year Leadership Summit. The summit is a meeting of NFALA’s Board of Governors, Committee/Affinity Network Chairs, and board members from the various NFALA affiliates throughout the country (New Jersey, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, District of Columbia, Seattle, Atlanta, Tennessee, Orange County, Philadelphia, Texas, Hawaii and Oregon). Domingo is a past president of the Asian Pacific American Lawyers Association of New Jersey and the current President of NFALA. Her term as NFALA President extends until November 2017. As part of her participation at NFALA’s Mid-Year Leadership Summit, Domingo delivered the welcome remarks on the first day of the weekend-long conference, conducted the Board meeting, and lead the strategic planning session, during which she discussed the action plan for the remainder of her administration and provided immediate responses/solutions to requests from NFALA’s affiliate leaders.

“It was inspiring to meet NFALA’s leaders throughout the country and to learn more about all the wonderful accomplishments of each of NFALA’s affiliates,” Domingo said. She added that she is “extremely proud” of NFALA’s many “firsts” in the past six months, including:



The first West Coast Pinay Powerhouse Conference in San Francisco, CA;

The “Salu-Salo Networking Dinner” in Philadelphia, PA, the first joint networking event hosted by NFALA’s in-house counsel and partners affinity networks;

The first In-House Counsel/Partners panel, Strutting Down Main Street: Fil-Am Lawyers Hit Their Strides;

The launch event of the Oregon Filipino American Lawyers Association in Portland, OR; and

The NFALA Info Session in Philadelphia, PA, to initiate a new affiliate in Philadelphia and New Jersey.

This month, NFALA also celebrated the historic appointments/investitures of three distinguished Filipino-American attorneys to the judiciary:



The Honorable Benjamin T. Reyes II, the first Filipino-American Judge to serve on the Contra Costa County (CA) Superior Court;

The Honorable Steven R. Powers, the first Filipino-American to serve as an Appellate Judge in Oregon; and

The Honorable Winston S. Keh, who was appointed Court Commissioner for the San Bernardino County (CA) Superior Court.

Since her installation as President in November 2016, Domingo has traveled to Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Portland, San Diego and San Francisco to meet with NFALA’s members and affiliate leaders in these regions. Next up for NFALA is the organization’s annual national convention November 1-4 in Washington, DC, which includes NFALA’s 3rd Annual Gala and Installation of Officers. The keynote speaker at this year’s Gala will be U.S. District Court Judge Lorna G. Schofield, the first Filipino-American to serve as an Article III federal judge.

For more information about the National Filipino American Lawyers Association, visit http://www.nfala.com.

ABOUT EINHORN HARRIS

Established in 1961, Einhorn Harris, based in Denville, New Jersey, is a comprehensive, full-service law firm devoted to serving a broad range of legal needs. In its more than 50 years in business, Einhorn Harris and its attorneys have earned a reputation for dedication to the community. The firm focuses in many areas of practice including family law, trusts & estates law, tax law, accidents/personal injury, criminal law, real estate law, business law, employment and commercial litigation. http://www.einhornharris.com.