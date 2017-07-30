Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has announced the appointment of John R. Gordon, P.A. to its Southwest Orlando, Florida, office located at 7600 Dr. Phillips Boulevard, Florida, 32819.

Originally from Barre, Vermont, Gordon is a long-time resident of Southwest Orlando where he previously served as managing director of the Windermere and Downtown Orlando offices from 2004 through 2009. With over 15 years of real estate experience, Gordon has an impressive professional background including successful ventures in several service related industries.

Landing on Orlando Magazine’s Hot 100 Realtors for 2016, Gordon has a renowned reputation in the Southwest Orlando real estate community and has garnered a loyal following of repeat customers, along with new customers. Epitomizing the highest standards in ethics and communication, Gordon was also chosen Top Producer by his former company and the Orlando Regional REALTOR® Association in 2016.

“John has established himself among the leading real estate professionals in the sale of new and resale homes in Southwest Orlando, and we are incredibly fortunate to draw upon his experience and relationships within the construction industry,” said Sue Woverton, executive vice president of sales for Premier Sotheby’s International Realty. “He recognizes that real estate is about the relationships and trust he establishes by providing a personalized and detailed level of service to his customers. These exceptional qualities will be an enormous asset to the Southwest Orlando team.”

Gordon is a licensed Florida REALTOR® and holds a Professional Association designation. He is a member of the Orlando Regional REALTOR® Association and the National Association of REALTORS®.

