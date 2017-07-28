I am really excited to be leading this webinar showing the capabilities of KWizCom Forms. I want to share why I feel it is a great tool for the sort of Business Users I work with to easily build Dynamics Form solutions Past News Releases RSS KWizCom Announces Partnership with...

KWizCom Confirmed as a Gold Sponsor...

KWizCom Unveils Scan App for Office...

KWizCom, a leading developer of SharePoint Forms & Mobile Solution, as well as multiple other powerful SharePoint web parts, add-ons and apps for Office 365 (SharePoint Online) announced their plans to air a new webinar entitled “See How Non-Technical End Users Easily Create Dynamic Forms in O365”. The webinar will be conducted by SharePoint Expert and international speaker Peter Baddeley.

SharePoint is a great tool for allowing power users a platform for building simple solutions to manage processes, but there has often been the need to customize the native forms. In the past InfoPath and SharePoint Designer have been the chosen tool for this sort of customization. However, these tools are not easy to use and are being phased out by Microsoft.

In this live interactive online session Peter Baddeley will explain how KWizCom Forms is the best alternative, by demonstrating how, with no coding, several real world scenarios can be quickly and easily built using KWizCom Forms App for Office 365.

The webinar will air live on Thursday, August 3rd at 9am EST (2pm BST). The webinar recording will be available on demand within 1-2 business days.

“I am really excited to be leading this webinar showing the capabilities of KWizCom Forms. I want to share why I feel it is a great tool for the sort of Business Users I work with to easily build Dynamics Form solutions,” advises Peter Baddeley.

Peter Baddeley is a SharePoint Consultant from the United Kingdom who delivers solutions on the Microsoft platform, primarily focusing on SharePoint, Dynamics CRM and Office 365. Peter is one of the organizers of the SharePoint Saturday London and he gladly shares his project experiences at the local user group meetings and at international events.

To register for the above-mentioned webinar, please visit http://www.kwizcom.com/company/webinars/.

For more information on KWizCom Corporation and the company’s 60+ SharePoint add-ons and apps for Office 365, visit the company’s website indicated below.

Follow KWizCom on Twitter @KWizCom

Become a fan of KWizCom on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KWizCom

Join KWizCom on LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/company/kwizcom

Contact a KWizCom Account Specialist at +1-905-370-0333/+1-855-KWIZCOM or info(at)kwizcom.com

About KWizCom Corporation

Since 2005, KWizCom has provided innovative solutions and services to make SharePoint even better for over 7,000 companies worldwide. KWizCom's solutions and services expand Microsoft SharePoint out-of-the-box capabilities, streamline workflow, maximize efficiency and enhance over-all productivity for hundreds of thousands of users. KWizCom, a Gold Certified Microsoft Partner, is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Please visit http://www.kwizcom.com to find out more about KWizCom's clients, people, partners and solutions.