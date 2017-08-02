MassPrinting, Inc. today announced a new document reengineering and enhancement partnership with Solimar Partners.

This partnership will enable MassPrinting to improve upon the document services it already provides to clients through the use of Solimar’s Rubika® solution. The award-winning post-composition document reengineering solution is designed to automate manual processes, maximize postal savings, and enhance print data.

“MassPrinting is a great client and partner for us,” said Mary Ann Rowan, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Solimar Systems. “The combination of their document output expertise and our document reengineering experience is delivering some great solutions to the market that solve a broad range of challenges facing companies today.”

"We’re proud to partner with Solimar Systems to further expand our technical capacity," said Barry Crawford, Chief Technology Officer, MassPrinting. "This is a continuation of the technology investments MassPrinting has made throughout the year. Document output reengineering gives us the ability to fix inherent document formatting issues produced by legacy Policy Admin Systems, improve document assembly, and dramatically improve the print and electronic delivery process, all while preserving the regulatory requirements of these documents."

About MassPrinting Inc.

MassPrinting has over twenty years of experience providing document output solutions to meet customer needs. Our vast experience working with insurance carriers has enabled us to know their specific challenges so we can deliver simple solutions through innovative technology.

Find us on social media: @MassPrintingInc and LinkedIn.com/company/Mass-Printing