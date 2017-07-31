A global leader in loyalty and rewards initiatives design, management and consulting At Kobie, we strive for innovation and collaboration across all business practices, and with their backgrounds, J.L. and Mark will deliver us toward these goals.

Kobie Marketing, a global leader in loyalty and rewards initiatives design, management and consulting, announced today that its board of directors appointed Mark Chronister as chief growth officer and Jean-Louis “J.L.” Casabonne as chief financial officer to lead the company’s financial operations and business development, respectively, and align strategies to support future growth.

“The depth and breadth of leadership experience J.L. and Mark bring to Kobie will help us maximize our service offerings and drive further opportunities for growth in the coming years,” said Bram Hechtkopf, CEO of Kobie Marketing. “At Kobie, we strive for innovation and collaboration across all business practices, and with their backgrounds, J.L. and Mark will deliver us toward these goals.”

Chronister will lead Kobie’s business development and client management teams and work both internally and with clients to drive results and fully utilize the breadth of Kobie’s services teams. He most recently served as senior vice president of product and marketing for First National Bank of Omaha, where he focused on developing and launching new businesses, leading across teams and developing digital strategies.

An 18-year veteran of banking corporation MBNA America, Chronister previously oversaw the company’s co-branding business, working with brands such as L.L. Bean, Sprint and Purina, and went on to lead the company’s Mexican division and launch a life and health insurance vertical.

“I am excited to hit the ground running and start building and strengthening the relationships, both internally and externally, that are key to Kobie’s success,” said Chronister. “Kobie is committed to driving sustained growth and building superior experiences for its customers, partners and employees, and I look forward to being a part of that.”

Casabonne will run Kobie’s financial operations and administration and ensure quality financial reporting and compliance. A veteran of Xerox’s financial management team, he has more than 25 years’ experience in corporate finance and business development, serving as a senior leader at Fortune 500 companies, small to mid-size organizations and tech startups. He most recently served as CFO of application mobilization software company hopTo and previously helped launch a subsidiary software company under Xerox.

“I look forward to not only steering Kobie’s financial success, but in helping the company to achieve success throughout all aspects of business and operations,” said Casabonne.

Both new roles will bolster Kobie’s ambitious growth, which has seen the company’s revenue increase 161 percent over the past three years. Now counting more than 450 employees, Kobie is focusing on its long-term growth strategy as it continues to build out its service and technology offerings.

Last year, the company increased its employee count by almost 25 percent in St. Petersburg alone and was recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies for the seventh year in a row.

For more on Kobie Marketing and to view career opportunities, visit kobie.com/careers.

