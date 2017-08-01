Visiun is proud to announce the latest addition to their laboratory expert Advisory Board, Dr. Jorge L. Sepulveda, M.D., Ph.D. As the third member of Visiun’s Advisory Board, Dr. Sepulveda will contribute his knowledge centered on clinical pathology and efficient laboratory management and provisions for user-friendly laboratory information to the continued expansion and development of Visiun’s Performance Insight™.

Dr. Sepulveda is a Professor of Clinical Pathology and Cell Biology at Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons and currently serves as the Associate Director for Laboratory Medicine and Medical Director of Laboratory Informatics at Columbia / New York Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. As a clinical laboratorian and research scientist, his specialty focuses on using large-scale data analysis and computational approaches to understand and guide efficient use of clinical laboratory test to improve patient care.

After earning his PhD in Cell and Molecular Biology from the Baylor College of Medicine in 1994, Dr. Sepulveda went on to complete an MD at the University of Lisbon in 1984. His current research centers on Systems Biology approaches to understanding molecular mechanisms regulating cellular phenotypes, in particular focusing on the transformation from a physiologic to a pathologic state. A particular angle of interest is the integration of large scale genomic, transcriptomic, epigenetic, proteomic, and metabolomic data to derive a molecular “holistic” approach to understanding the development of gastro-intestinal cancers (particularly of the esophagus and stomach) and in a separate project, the transition from a healthy heart to cardiac hypertrophy and heart failure. The aim of this research is for a comprehensive, integrated view of pathology to develop personalized diagnostic, prognostic, and therapeutic approaches to disease.

“Visiun welcomes Dr. Sepulveda as the newest member of our new Advisory Board,” says Tom Joseph, Visiun President and CEO. “We look forward to the unique perspective and recommendations Dr. Sepulveda will bring in the areas of clinical pathology and large-scale data analysis to guide efficient use of clinical laboratory testing.”

Dr. Sepulveda is the latest member of Visiun’s Advisory Board which aims to bring together experts in the laboratory field and also includes industry specialists, Dr. Uettwiller-Geiger and Dr. Heather Signorelli.

Dr. Sepulveda’s Recent Publications:

1. Del Portillo A, Lagana SL, Yuan Y, Uehara T, Jhala N, Tapan G, Nagy P, Gutierrez J, Luna A, Abrams J, Yang L, Brand R, Sepulveda JL, Falk, GW, Sepulveda, AR. Evaluation of Mutational Testing of Pre-neoplastic Barrett’s Mucosa by Next Generation Sequencing of FFPE Endoscopic Samples for Detection of Concurrent Dysplasia and Adenocarcinoma in Barrett’s Esophagus. J Mol Diagn., 17(4), 412-419, 2015. Press release June 8, 2015.

2. Sepulveda JL, Gutierrez-Pajares JL, Luna A, Yao Y, Tobias JW, Thomas S, Woo Y, Georgio F, Komissarova E, Califano A, Wang TC, Sepulveda AR. High Definition CpG Methylation of Novel Genes in Gastric Carcinogenesis Identified by Next Generation Sequencing. Submitted (2015).

3. Pivovarov, R, Albers, DJ, Sepulveda, JS, Elhadad, N. “Identifying and mitigating biases in EHR laboratory tests”. J Biomed Inform. 51:24-34, 2014.

5. Pivovarov, R, Albers, DJ, Hripcsak, G, Sepulveda, JS, Elhadad, N. “Temporal Trends of Hemoglobin A1C Testing”. J Am Med Inform Assoc, 21(6):1038-44., 2014 (Epub PMID: 24928176)

