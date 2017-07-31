Silicon Beach Accounting Firm Announces New Promotions

Gumbiner Savett Inc. We are thrilled to see dedicated up-and-coming employees rise through the ranks and move into senior leadership and manager roles.

Gumbiner Savett Inc. is pleased to announce the promotion of six employees to the next step in their career including Karla Chavez Luna, CPA, MST, a senior tax manager to a principal of the firm effective July 1, 2017. Other July 2017 promotions included those of Tara Wilson, CPA, promoted to senior tax manager; Joseph Ventura, CPA, promoted to senior audit manager; with Brian Ackerman, CPA; Erik Fradin, CPA; and Kimberlie Shiao, CPA all promoted to manager.

“Karla is an excellent practitioner who has proven her skill and commitment to her clients over her tenure at the firm. She will be a valuable addition to the senior leadership team,” says Rick Parent, Managing Director of Gumbiner Savett Inc. “We are also thrilled to see dedicated up-and-coming employees, like Tara and Joseph, rise through the ranks and move into senior manager roles.”

Karla Chavez Luna began her career with Gumbiner Savett immediately after graduating from UCLA in 1999, joining as a staff accountant, and earning promotions over her 17 years with the firm. “She is a recognized leader in the department and an excellent mentor and role model to younger staff,” says David Thaw, Tax department leader. Karla specializes in tax planning and compliance for high net worth individuals and their multi-generational families, with a special emphasis in estate and trust planning. Karla also serves clients in the manufacturing, real estate, gaming and retail industries. Karla is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, as well as the California Society of Certified Public Accountants.

Tara Wilson, CPA, has been with Gumbiner Savett since 2013, serving individual tax clients as well as entities in the real estate, manufacturing and retail industries. Tara also specializes in accounting for income taxes, including the preparation and review of FAS 109 calculations.

Joseph Ventura, CPA, joined the Gumbiner Savett audit and accounting team in 2011. Joseph works on a wide array of clients, from venture backed start-ups through established corporations with multiple entities. He also specializes on the audits of employee benefit plans.

