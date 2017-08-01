Ultimate Edge Apparel and Corporate Wear Our personalized customer service process combined with our experienced staff means every customer's order will be done on time, under budget and done correctly—guaranteed

All Volleyball, Inc., the top volleyball specific retailer in the US, announced the launch of a new corporate apparel division, Ultimate Edge Apparel and Corporate Wear. While All Volleyball focuses on delivering equipment and apparel for volleyball teams and players, the company's new division focuses on offering high-quality corporate apparel with customized printing and embroidery. The online collection includes top brands such as Under Armour, Nike, and Adidas. Corporate wear may be ordered on the company's newly launched website, https://ultimateedgeapparel.com, and representatives are standing by to answer questions.

“Ultimate Edge is excited to break into the corporate wear market and show our customers that we are committed to being the number one high-performance corporate supplier in the US,” said Corey Lawson, President | Co-Owner at All Volleyball. “Our personalized customer service process combined with our experienced staff means every customer's order will be done on time, under budget and done correctly—guaranteed.”

For more than 20 years, All Volleyball has been the online leader in providing shoes, socks, shorts, uniforms, apparel, equipment and volleyballs for volleyball players and teams. The company focuses solely on this type of merchandise, and is therefore an expert in the niche field. Representatives are able to give recommendations on appropriate shoes and jerseys for volleyball teams and players. Team packages are also available, which offers a complete team an apparel solution.

This month, the retailer has introduced Ultimate Edge Apparel and Corporate Wear in order to take its athletic wear expertise and skills into a new arena. With a collective experience and a deep understanding of order fulfillment, decorating and sales processes, the company is able to deliver the finest, high-performance corporate apparel. The best pricing and additional discounts are available through the company's website due to its offering enterprise pricing.

Corporations and teams may visit the newly launched website at https://ultimateedgeapparel.com/ to view the company's collection of top brand apparel.

All Volleyball, Inc.:

Founded in 1995, All Volleyball, Inc. were trailblazers in a new industry. In a world of big-box athletic wear stores and warehouses, the niche retailer strives to do business different. Offering guaranteed availability and shipping on its orders, the online provider can outfit an entire team or club in its one-stop shop. To view the company's extensive catalog, visit http://www.allvolleyball.com/.