Donations for WISH-TV’s GR8 Paper Push Collected August 2nd

We are happy to support our local teachers who are doing tremendous things each and every day for their students. —Bruce Kehoe

Throughout Marion County, children and teachers alike are preparing to start the new school year. For most children, paper is being purchased and pencil boxes are being packed—but not every student is so fortunate, and many start the year without the supplies they need.

Oftentimes, teachers take this burden upon themselves, purchasing necessary supplies in order to ensure their children succeed. Our community is fortunate to have Teachers’ Treasures—a local non-profit school supply store, which offers teachers the opportunity to shop for supplies—to help them provide for their students, but they can only do so with your donations.

In order to ensure children and teachers throughout Central Indiana have the supplies they need this school year, Wilson Kehoe Winingham is sponsoring WISH-TV’s Gr8 Paper Push—a paper and school supplies drive that supports Teachers’ Treasures.

Want to donate? It’s easy!

1. Collect paper and school supplies at your office between now and August 2nd. Paper is the greatest need, but all supplies are welcomed!

2. By noon on August 1st, tweet your location to @WISH_TV, using the hashtag #gr8paperpush

3. On August 2nd, the WISH-TV crew will collect the donations from your location!

The donations to Teachers’ Treasures help over 250 schools, 2,400 teachers and 100,000 children throughout Central Indiana. Even the smallest donations can have a big impact. Please join Wilson Kehoe Winingham and WISH-TV as we continue to support the education of the children in our community.

To learn more about this drive, visit Wilson Kehoe Winingham.

About Wilson Kehoe Winingham

Wilson Kehoe Winingham is an Indianapolis personal injury law firm. For more than 30 years, the attorneys at WKW have represented clients who have suffered serious injuries or substantial financial damages suffered due to others’ misconduct. WKW focuses their practice on medical malpractice, brain and spinal cord injuries, car and truck accidents, dangerous products, fires and explosions, and unfair denial of claims by insurance companies.