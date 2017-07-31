Newman-Dailey team celebrates success with a beach bonfire. The company's celebrations are one of the reasons it is a best place to work in Florida. "It’s the culture of the company and the company’s ability to hire people who understand and embody the culture that create a great workplace,” says Florida Trend Executive Editor Mark Howard.

Newman-Dailey Resort Properties was recently named one of Florida’s Best Companies To Work For. Specializing in property management, vacation rentals, long term rentals, real estate sales, and association management, Newman-Dailey landed at 13 in the list of the best mid-size companies to work for in Florida.

“We are excited to make the list again this year,” said Newman-Dailey CEO and Founder Jeanne Dailey. “It is especially rewarding to know that even with our growth from small-size company to mid-size company that we’ve been able to maintain our culture and values and remain one of the best companies to work for in the state of Florida.”

The annual Best Companies list is featured in the August issue of Florida Trend magazine. One-hundred companies are ranked in small, medium and large employer categories.

To participate, companies or government entities had to employ at least 15 workers in Florida and have been in operation at least one year. Companies that chose to participate underwent an evaluation of their workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The process also included a survey to measure employee satisfaction. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking.

“What’s clear from our list is that amenities like free lunch or a game room at the workplace are not the things that make a great workplace. Those amenities are just part of the way companies reflect their cultures — it’s the culture of the company and the company’s ability to hire people who understand and embody the culture that create a great workplace,” says Florida Trend Executive Editor Mark Howard.

"The best companies obviously provide strong pay and benefits to their employees, but they also offer fun diversions such as ice cream socials, holiday parties and field days," says Florida Trend Publisher Andy Corty, "And these top companies encourage employees to participate in the organization's overall success with training and open communications."

The Best Companies To Work For In Florida program was created by Florida Trend and Best Companies Group and is endorsed by the HR Florida State Council. Best Companies Group managed the registration, survey and analysis and determined the final rankings.

About Newman-Dailey Resort Properties, Inc.

Newman-Dailey Resort Properties is a premier vacation rental, real estate sales and association management company located in Miramar Beach, Fla. Founded in 1985, Newman-Dailey consistently receives the "Certificate of Excellence" for positive reviews on TripAdvisor and has been voted “Best Vacation Rental Company” and “Best Property Management Company” by readers of Emerald Coast Magazine. For more information, call 850.837.1071, or visit DestinSales.com or DestinVacation.com.

About Florida Trend

Florida Trend business magazine is read by 250,000 influential business executives, civic leaders and government officials each month. Its award-winning reporting covers business news, executives, key industry sectors, regional news and lifestyle. Enewsletters cover breaking news, movers and influencers, health care, education and small business. Floridatrend.com attracts over 100,000 unique viewers monthly.

About Best Companies Group

Best Companies Group works with partners worldwide to establish and manage “Best Places to Work,” “Best Companies” and “Best Employers” programs. Through its thorough workplace assessment, utilizing employer questionnaires and employee-satisfaction surveys, BCG identifies and recognizes companies that have been successful in creating and maintaining workplace excellence. For more information, visit http://www.BestCompaniesGroup.com.