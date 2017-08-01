Chroma's New Regenerative Battery Pack Tester Also Simulates Batteries

New Regenerative Battery Pack Tester

Chroma Systems Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of power conversion test equipment, announces the release of the 17040 Regenerative Battery Pack Test System. The 17040 test system is a high precision system specifically designed for secondary battery module and pack tests as well as battery simulation. It has a regenerative function to greatly reduce power consumption during discharge and ensure a stable power grid without generating harmonic pollution on other devices even in dynamic charge and discharge conditions. It is capable of recycling the energy discharged (Eff. >90%, PF >0.95, I_THD <5%) back to the grid reducing wasted energy that is discharged traditionally in the form of heat resulting in reduced HVAC requirements. The 17040 is available in four voltage (up to 1,000VDC) and current ranges with auto ranging, high accuracy current/voltage measurement (±0.05%FS/±0.02%FS), 2ms current slew rate, and 1ms data acquisition.

Chroma’s 17040’s also have built in parallel channels and dynamic profile simulation functions. The parallel capability increases the charge and discharge current and power to its maximum, increasing its efficiency and flexibility. The dynamic profile simulation allows the user to load a battery waveform of a given drive profile in either current or power mode to meet NEDC/FUDS requirements. Its bi-directional architecture ensures that current will not be interrupted during the charge and discharge transition state so it provides an accurate simulation of driving conditions in line with ISO, IEC, UL and GB/T international testing standards.

The Battery Simulation mode is featured to test battery connected devices. When a connected device is under development, the 17040 can simulate the battery to verify whether or not the device is functioning as designed. In addition, the 17040 can control the SOC status of different batteries. Users can upload required battery curves to test the DUT for charge and discharge status. The 17040 can also perform battery and DUT collocation evaluation tests in advance that apply to the motor driver for vehicle start-stop systems, light EV electronic controllers, car mounted chargers, etc.

Multiple safety features are built in to the system including Over Voltage Protection, Over Current Protection Check, Over Temperature Protection, and external parameter detection to ensure protected charge/discharge testing on the batteries. Additionally, data loss, storage and recovery are protected against power failure.

Chroma's Battery Pro software provides users with flexible test editing functions to perform independent channel tests, detailed reports in customizable formats, and abilities to meet various requirements of battery packs with high safety and stability. Software/hardware integration and customization capabilities include BMS, data loggers, chambers, external signals, and HIL (Hardware in the Loop).

For more information on the 17040 Regenerative Battery Pack Test System, logon to http://www.chromausa.com or call us at (949) 600-6400.

About Chroma Systems Solutions

Chroma Systems Solutions, Inc. is a leader in providing power electronics and electrical safety testing instrumentation and systems. Chroma’s programmable power supplies, electronic loads, meters, hipot testers and automated testing systems provide solutions for applications in Aerospace, Military, Commercial, Medical, Battery, Marine, and Regulatory Testing as well as green energy markets including Solar, Electric Vehicle and LED. With offices and manufacturing facilities located around the globe, Chroma is dedicated to providing the highest quality equipment for compliance and R&D test engineers as well as unparalleled service and support. Chroma Systems Solutions corporate office is located in Foothill Ranch, CA. For more information, please visit http://www.chromausa.com or call us at (949) 600-6400.