Certiport Announces Global Distribution of Jasperactive™ Courseware

Certiport, a Pearson VUE business, and CCI Learning announced a global distribution partnership to bring JasperactiveTM, a revolutionary learning solution for Microsoft Office, to the global academic marketplace. Certiport will add Jasperactive to its list of Approved Learning Products designed to help prepare students for certification success.

Jasperactive was launched in 2016 based on CCI Learning’s award-winning Microsoft Office learning content. Jasperactive is the world’s first kinesthetic Microsoft Office learning and validation system, mapped to the Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS) certification exam objectives. Jasperactive measures how well candidates understand Microsoft Office and prescribes a personalized pathway for study in a hands-on, live in-application learning environment. With Jasperactive, students acquire valuable Microsoft Office skills necessary for the workplace today.

“This partnership stands to continually improve the selection of courseware materials available to customers in Certiport’s global testing center network,” said Malcolm Knox, CCI Learning President & CEO. “Having worked in partnership with Certiport for over 12 years, I have watched incredible growth of their essential certifications around the world. We believe that certification should be the capstone of the learning experience, and therefore Jasperactive is designed and built to focus on student engagement and understanding.”

Certiport partners with top publishers and instructional technology companies to make their learning products available to Certiport customers, including 14,000 Certiport Authorized Testing Centers worldwide. Certiport provides the fastest, easiest, and most cost-effective way to get the right courseware, practice tests, and exams needed for a successful certification program.

"Certiport and CCI have enjoyed a long and productive partnership over many years,” said Aaron Osmond, general manager, Certiport. “This global distribution agreement further strengthens that partnership and reinforces Certiport’s commitment to bring a compelling selection of high quality learning content options to support our vision of enabling our partners and students around the world with the tools they need to successfully Learn, Practice, and Certify!”

GMetrix practice exams will be bundled with the Jasperactive offering. Contact your Certiport representative or call 888.999.9830 to purchase. Visit http://www.jasperactive.com for further product details.

About Certiport

Certiport, a Pearson VUE business, is the leading provider of certification exam development, delivery and program management services delivered through an expansive network of over 14,000 Certiport Authorized Testing Centers worldwide. Certiport manages a sophisticated portfolio of leading certification programs including: the official Microsoft Office Specialist certification program, the Microsoft Technology Associate certification program, the Microsoft Certified Educator program, the Adobe® Certified Associate certification program, the Autodesk Certified User and Autodesk Certified Professional certification programs, the Intuit QuickBooks Certified User certification program, the Toon Boom Certified Associate certification program, the IC3 Digital Literacy certification and the Certiport Business Fundamentals certification program. Certiport reliably delivers over three million tests each year throughout the secondary, post-secondary, workforce, and corporate technology markets in 148 countries and 26 languages worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.certiport.com or follow Certiport on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/certiport.

"Certiport" and "IC3" are registered trademarks of NCS Pearson, Inc. in the United States and other countries. The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

About CCI Learning

CCI Learning is an education technology company specializing in interactive courseware, certification, software licensing, and educator services. At CCI Learning we take a human-centered approach to learning by focusing on the needs of each individual, offering a variety of learning solutions in productivity, computer science, digital literacy and creative computing. CCI Learning researches and develops award winning courseware for print, electronic and assessment engines that is sold and distributed globally. Founded on this world-leading courseware, CCI Learning has developed Jasperactive, the world’s first kinesthetic Microsoft Office learning and validation system mapped to the Microsoft Office Specialist Global Standard.

As a Platinum Certiport Partner and Microsoft Authorized Educational Partner, CCI Learning advances digital literacy, productivity skills and information technology for students, faculty, and staff in academic institutions worldwide by providing globally recognized certifications, learning solutions and educator services.