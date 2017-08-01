Onepath, the easier way to get hard things done, today announced that it has successfully completed the SSAE 16 SOC-1 Type 2 certification with ISO/IEC27001 and HIPPA addendums through the MSPAlliance’s MSP/Cloud Verify Program (MSPCV) certification process, the oldest certification program for cloud computing and managed services providers. The MSPCV is based on the 10 control objectives of the Unified Certification Standard for Cloud & MSPs.

“Onepath is proud to obtain the MSP/Cloud Verify Certification. It’s proof positive we deliver exceptional customer service and adhere to industry best practices in the areas of Info Security, Risk Management, and Managed Services for our clients that require HIPPA and PCI compliance,” said Sean Vojtasko, EVP of IT Services. “We are about to begin our SSAE SOC 2, Type 2 along with our newest acquisition, Internet and Telephone, who has already obtained SOC 2 Type 2.”

"The MSPCV examination is a rigorous certification process that benchmarks and verifies the quality of the company providing cloud and/or managed services,” said Charles Weaver, MSPAlliance CEO. "We are very proud to have Onepath as a member of this elite community of cloud and MSPs.”

The MSPCV was the first certification created specifically for the managed services and cloud industry. Every certification comes with a written report with the entire process documented, validated and signed by a 3rd party accounting firm. The MSPCV has been reviewed by governmental agencies and regulatory bodies across the globe and is used and accepted in 5 continents around the world.

ABOUT ONEPATH

Onepath is the one source for all things to do with designing, deploying, and supporting technology – from cable to cloud. Whether it’s installing digital menu boards at quick serve restaurants across the U.S., or systems integration for one of the nation’s newest stadiums, or providing IT support and managed services for fast growing businesses – Onepath is the easier way to get hard things done. We bring more horsepower, more commitment, and a more complete game plan to Fortune 500s and local businesses throughout North America.

ABOUT MSPALLIANCE

MSPAlliance® is a global industry association and accrediting body for the Cyber Security, Cloud Computing and Managed Services Provider (MSP) industry. Established in 2000 with the objective of helping MSPs become better MSPs. Today, MSPAlliance has more than 30,000 cloud computing and manage service provider corporate members across the globe and works in a collaborative effort to assist its members, along with foreign and domestic governments, on creating standards, setting policies and establishing best practices. For more information, visit http://www.mspalliance.com