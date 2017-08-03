“It is an accomplishment that can be attributed to loyal customers, and dedicated employees including installers, project managers and staff that defines Concare today,” said Ron Puszynski, President of Concare.

Concare Inc is proud to announce that 2017 is our 40th year as a leader in the installation of industrial concrete floor coatings and repair. From humble beginnings Concare’s Quality Assurance System (evaluation, recommendation, preparation and installation) has grown to include 6 States, 2 Offices and a full-team of project managers, installers, administrators and support.

Over 40 years, Concare has installed and repaired thousands of high performance flooring systems in the food & beverage, pharmaceutical, aviation, precision manufacturing and electronics industries. We’re proud of our numerous awards and accomplishments recognizing our project management and installation excellence.

Ron Puszynski’s original vision – “We Treat Floors Right”, a commitment to excellence - never wavered in 40 years and remains at the core of the company’s value system. As a result, many of Concare’s customers have benefited since day one from the Company’s dedication to continuous improvement.

“It is an accomplishment that can be attributed to loyal customers, and dedicated employees including installers, project managers and staff that defines Concare today,” said Ron Puszynski, President of Concare. “We are proud of how we started, what we’ve become and where we are going next. With all of the competition in the marketplace today, a sincere “Thank You” to all those that helped make our success happen.”