Lake County Hosts Human Trafficking Awareness Event

Habematolel Pomo of Upper Lake were glad to be given the opportunity to assist in putting together an illuminating and informative seminar hosted by Soroptimist International, Lake County Office of Education and Redwood Community Services to address this scourge of human trafficking and its dangerous spread across the country, even into rural areas like Lake County. The Lodge at Blue Lakes hosted a capacity crowd of residents eager to learn more about taking on the problem.

Attendees heard an alarming and thought-provoking speech from noted human trafficking educator Elle Snow. Ms. Snow shared her experience as a trafficking survivor, and her powerful transformation into an advocate for those still suffering. She shared some harrowing statistics about the crime, including the fact that this menace is likely to affect 1 in 5 missing children. Her foundation, Game Over provides advocacy, training, and education to help prevent more young people from falling victim. Their participation made this event especially informative.

Also speaking at the event was Lake County Sheriff Brian Martin, a vital figure in fighting human trafficking within the region. Sheriff Martin expressed his deep concern about the growing problem and committed his office to fighting the growing issue. Upper Lake will continue to support local law enforcement and stand alongside all efforts to keep the community and its children safe from harm.

“These kinds of events provide a valuable source of information on vital issues that many of us are not as up-to-date on as we should be,” said Upper Lake Chairperson Sherry Treppa. “To be in the position to help spread this message is a privilege that we take very seriously.”

Habematolel Pomo of Upper Lake are honored to have stood alongside other community fixtures in helping put on the event, with other sponsors including The Lodge at Blue Lakes, Lake County Supervisors Tina Scott and Jim Steele, R Vineyards’ Monica Rosenthal and the Lake Family Resource Center. Seminar attendees also included representatives of the Clearlake Police Department, California Highway Patrol, the District Attorney, Victim Witness Protection, Lakeport city and Redwood Community Services.

This dangerously exploitative crime hurts all members of the community, and it is up to all citizens to stand up to it. Though it may be a difficult subject, keeping the community safe often requires confronting the worst potential dangers. Only facing these problems head-on can assure that we will be in the best possible position to keep our children safe. Every child deserves to grow up in safety and comfort, and part of providing that life means taking on factors that threaten it. Upper Lake’s ongoing commitment to community health will not falter in the face of great danger, but will only grow stronger.

Habematolel Pomo of Upper Lake are a Native American tribe with a history in the Clear Lake region dating back for countless centuries. Today, they support a wide range of community causes and activities for the population of Lake County and surrounding areas.

