Leading identity mapping and cross-screen ad-tech company, 4INFO, has promoted Kirsten McMullen to chief privacy officer and vice president of compliance. Previously, she served as senior director of marketing. McMullen has worked at the company for over a decade, during which time she guided industrywide privacy and policy discussions, and developed privacy-by-design standards and consumer best practices.

In her new role, McMullen is responsible for the development, implementation and oversight of 4INFO’s information policies and practices. She leads engagement in industry initiatives on data use and privacy, with the goal of increasing consumer and customer confidence that information is appropriately used and protected.

“Kirsten will help 4INFO maintain its privacy leadership position,” said Tim Jenkins, CEO of 4INFO. “She understands the data and digital advertising industry and will ensure that 4INFO management and employees consistently comply with the requirements and guidance of regulatory agencies and our partner companies – something of paramount importance to consumers and to us as well.”

4INFO is committed to developing and growing both consumer and customer trust in the digital advertising industry. The industry faces both technological and awareness issues in terms of honoring best practices in privacy, but 4INFO strives to proactively resolve these challenges, with a strong commitment to privacy-by-design and clear and simple communications regarding 4INFO privacy and brand standards.

McMullen is an active member of the International Association of Privacy Professionals, and represents 4INFO with the Mobile Marketing Association and the Interactive Advertising Bureau. She holds a master’s degree in business from Santa Clara University and is a certified information privacy professional (CIPP/US). Prior to joining 4INFO, McMullen worked in the semiconductor design industry.

