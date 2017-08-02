How Can BCP’S “Oporteo” Help Make Health Easy?

Tree of Life is the UK’s largest wholesale distributor of healthy, natural and organic products, whose goal is to “Make Health Easy” and help their customers’ businesses grow. They stock in excess of 900 brands, supply over 1,200 independent retailers across the UK on a daily basis, and export to over 30 countries around the world.

If anyone knows what their customers want, Tree of Life does. They recognise the importance of being on the radar of existing and prospective customers as they do their online research to source products and compare costs. They also know how much customers appreciate the ease of doing business over the internet. They wanted a cost-effective, innovative solution to drive forward their ecommerce business, which will help them stay ahead of the competition. They chose BCP’s Oporteo for its “retail” style user experience, enhanced service, convenience and low cost of ownership.

Key benefits include:



Ease of management

Improved business agility and productivity

Single platform to operate multiple brands and storefronts

For more details of all the functionality offered by Oporteo, go to http://www.oporteo.co.uk, telephone: 0161 355 3000 or contact(at)oporteo(dot)co.uk