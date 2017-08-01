Usage of unified templates for our own infrastructure helps to speed up delivery of new versions to productions worldwide, as well as to even deeper understand the needs of developers that already come over to containers side.

Starting from Stark 5.2 Release, Jelastic PaaS restructured its container-based architecture by packaging infrastructure components using Docker standard. This change accelerates time to market of demanded features, eases the process of platform installation and upgrades to new versions, as well as improves efficiency of server resource utilization.

"The best way to perfect the product is to use the same tools for own needs. With the recent release, we've got a possibility to polish the integration with the most popular container packaging standard. Usage of unified templates for our own infrastructure helps to speed up delivery of new versions to productions worldwide, as well as to even deeper understand the needs of developers that already come over to containers side," said Ruslan Synytsky, Jelastic CEO.

Now all the infrastructure components are packaged as standardized image templates inside separate isolated containers that enables faster and easier installation of the platform. Also, this shift is a last step to the platform self-upgrade functionality that will accelerate time-to-market of new platform versions and provide more control over the upgrade process to hosting providers and private cloud customers.

Current Jelastic partners and clients already start benefiting from accelerated process of platform upgrades. It became possible due to the usage of the pre-configured component templates, separately stored database and custom settings located in a distributed key-value store. The standardized components are smoothly updated, and pulls the customized settings from the storage. As a result, a full upgrade process is significantly optimized in terms of time and availability.

Usage of standard container templates for infrastructure eliminated the necessity in a dedicated Spacewalk that was responsible for storing RPM templates. As now all the templates are dockerized, they are stored in a container registry. So the infrastructure components became more optimized and occupy much less disk space that releases hardware resources for client applications.

More detailed information about the key improvements of Jelastic 5.2 release can be found here.

