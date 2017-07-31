The no-show styling, anti-microbial fabric and superior non-slip technology offer a chic and trendy look when shoes are off and hidden comfort when shoes are on

Petite Chaussette is pleased to announce to have reached their initial goal on Kickstarter for its Plume Socks, the stylist low cut, comfortable, non-slip and anti-microbial sock for women, on Kickstarter.

“We’re extremely thankful for the support we’ve received from our backers and cannot wait to start shipping our Plume Socks,” said creator Amelia Nguyen.

Plume Socks are stylish and eliminate the difficulties women face when they need the protection of a sock but don’t want to spoil their outfit with a less than attractive footie that peeks out and/or clashes with their shoes.

The idea was to design premium feminine wear that was truly functional and affordable. A proprietary feature of Plume Socks is that they are low-cut and work for a variety of shoe styles including flats, high-heels and open back slip-ons.

“The no-show styling, anti-microbial fabric and superior non-slip technology offer a chic and trendy look when shoes are off and hidden comfort when shoes are on,”

adds Nguyen.

Two fabric options including lace and micro-fiber and five color choices are available. Durable pre-shrunk cotton and spandex materials make the socks durable and easily washable by hand or machine.

Plume Socks Design and Technology:



360° Silicone Gel Base Eliminates Slipping on Wood or Tile Floors

Zinc Oxide Treated Material Prevents Sweat, Odor and Bacteria Growth

Soft and Highly Breathable Pima Cotton/Spandex Fabric Protects Sensitive Skin

For more information and to pre-order Plume Socks, visit their campaign page on Kickstarter.

About The Company:

Petite Chaussette designs are created by women, for women by veteran designers who envision and then strive to create beautiful but practical style solutions. The company has established manufacturing partners and is primed for mass production. Petite Chaussette is a proud supporter of the Women’s Breast Cancer Foundation: Susan G. Komen, Los Angeles County, California.