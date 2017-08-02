INTA Announces Launch of Pro Bono Trademark Pilot Clearinghouse

The International Trademark Association (INTA), the global association of trademark owners and professionals dedicated to supporting trademarks and related intellectual property, announces the launch of its Pro Bono Trademark Clearinghouse for eligible individuals, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) and non-profit organizations. In its initial stage, the program will be available in the United States and Germany, and will later expand its presence to additional countries.

“As technical leaders, visionaries, and pioneers of innovation, entrepreneurs, start-ups, and non-profit organizations contribute considerably to the global economy. Accordingly, it is imperative that they protect their trademarks and related intellectual property,” remarks INTA CEO Etienne Sanz de Acedo. “INTA’s Pro Bono Clearinghouse will provide free legal counsel to help ensure trademark protection for eligible individuals and entities.”

A trade/service mark is any word, name, symbol or device that identifies and distinguishes the source of the goods/services of one party from those of others. An experienced trademark attorney can help a client select a strong and unique mark that identifies source and resonates with customers, file an application to register the mark and guide the client through the registration process, and counsel clients on appropriate use and maintenance of trademarks. An experienced attorney can also assist clients with trademark enforcement matters both offensively, against third parties adopting a mark similar to a client’s mark, and defensively, where a third party has accused a client of infringing its rights.

“INTA is excited to launch this pilot program, which it believes will strengthen trademark protection by providing individuals and corporations free legal advice that they would not otherwise be able to obtain,” said Megan Bannigan of Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, Chair of the Pro Bono Committee’s Clearinghouse Subcommittee. “Among the goals of the pilot is to provide INTA’s members with a pathway to share their extensive knowledge of trademark law via pro bono legal services that benefit the community at large.”

Individuals will be eligible to apply for pro bono assistance based upon a (i) showing of financial need and (ii) the existence of a bono fide trademark issue. Non-profit organizations will be eligible to apply for pro bono assistance based upon (i) a showing of status as a 501(c)(3) organization serving the disadvantaged or enhancing the quality of life through important social, civic, arts, educational or environmental programs or services and (ii) the existence of a bono fide trademark issue. A bona fide trademark issue involves any aspect of trademark law, including trademark clearance, registration, disputes and licensing.

