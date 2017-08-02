advinda Investor Cloud GmbH (http://www.advinda.com) is excited to announce the launch of the world’s first cloud-based alternative investor intelligence service. The innovative solution combines the most comprehensive collection of continuously updated global institutional investor contacts with the only mobile CRM solution specifically designed for capital raisers and investor relations professionals. Available on mobile phones, tablets and laptops, advinda makes raising capital across all asset classes easier and helps General Partners (GPs) achieve success by accelerating the process to find and connect with the Limited Partners (LPs) they need.

“advinda with its cloud platform has the potential and scale to transform the way players within the alternative capital ecosystem interact with each other,” commented Eva March, advinda’s founder and CEO. “For most of the industry, raising capital is a laborious and inefficient process. We started developing advinda almost two years ago with the vision to eliminate those inefficiencies, make the experience easier and revolutionize how the global alternative asset management industry raises capital.”

Transforming the Capital Raising Experience



Access LPs from the cloud - no more downloading outdated databases or trying to use spreadsheets to manage investor contacts

Gain management visibility into capital raising and investor relations activities

Track communications to satisfy regulatory and compliance requirements

Because advinda is in the cloud, it’s all online and comes ready-to-use with no need for technical personnel to install or administer

Availability



advinda will be available starting Wednesday, 2 August 2017, via http://www.advinda.com.

advinda offers its CRM solution for FREE. As such, users can add their own contacts in their own private account and start managing their capital raising activities immediately.

advinda PREMIUM is the institutional investor intelligence - researched, cultivated, maintained and continuously updated - to which customers subscribe and use together with their advinda CRM

Annual subscriptions to advinda PREMIUM investor intelligence are available in Packages by region, type of institutional investor and AUM thresholds. Users shop for and buy advinda Premium within their free advinda CRM account via web browser.

Compatibility

advinda is compatible with the latest web browser versions of Chrome, Firefox or Safari. advinda’s mobile app is compatible with iOS9 and later and Android 5.6 and later.

About advinda Investor Cloud

advinda started in 2016 with the vision to revolutionize how the global alternative asset management industry raises capital. We are an international team of software innovators, researchers and capital raisers from leading investment placement agent, DC Placement Advisors (DCPLA). Combined, we have more than 100 years' experience connecting with institutional investors.

We are passionate about transformative technologies and raising capital. We deeply understand the need to have up-to-date institutional investor intelligence together with an easy-to-use solution that manages capital raising activities and keeps track of communications with potential investors.

Thus, advinda was born. We created an innovative technology company to provide the first simple CRM solution combined with proprietary investor intelligence on more than EUR 68 trillion AUM in the cloud.

Available on mobile phones, tablets and laptops, advinda makes raising capital across all asset classes easier and helps General Partners achieve success by accelerating the process to find and connect with the Limited Partners they need.

advinda serves capital raisers and investor relations professionals all over the world from its headquarters in Munich, Germany, and with offices in New York and Hong Kong. Please, visit: http://www.advinda.com