Neat®, a recognized leader in business document and bookkeeping automation solutions for small businesses, announced today the expansion of its hardware certification program and partnerships with leading personal and workgroup scanner manufacturers. Combining the versatility of Neat’s software with the high-quality imaging capabilities of the industry’s top scanners gives users the power to increase efficiency, save time and optimize their business operations.

As the ways in which small businesses receive and manage documents continues to evolve, so too has Neat’s suite of offerings. With the recent untethering of its traditional desktop software from its document scanners, Neat focused on developing its cloud-based software and providing a painless migration path for onboarding existing users. Ensuring that that all small businesses can benefit from their expense, bookkeeping and document management solution, Neat engaged with the leading scanner manufacturers to create seamless integrations as part of the new hardware certification and partner program.

As Neat transitioned away from the development of its own scanners, the company recognized an opportunity to expand the efforts of their previous hardware collaborations and better serve the needs of their current and future users. To support the widest possible audience of users, Neat is dedicated to ensuring its solution is “plug-and-play” with the most popular scanner brands on the market today, including Fujitsu, Canon, Brother, HP and Panasonic. When connecting Neat’s software with one of these leading scanners, small businesses can:



Eliminate data entry and easily categorize all documents

Manage invoices and receipts to efficiently track expenses

Create expense reports and spending summaries within Neat

Send data to popular business software like QuickBooks® and Excel®

“Small businesses are busy. They need to know that the tools and technology they invest in will deliver reliable results,” explains Andrew Schaps, Vice President, Development for Neat. “Our hardware certification process is meticulous and extensive. We bring the third-party scanners into our lab and run rigorous tests on both setup and configuration using industry standards, namely TWAIN compliance. We work to facilitate a seamless integration between the hardware and our software so that our users can connect easily and benefit immediately.”

