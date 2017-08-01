Updox recognizes that pharmacies are a vital part of clinical care teams. Ensuring they have secure, easy-to-use connections to other providers is essential to supporting the ability to impact care, ensure medication adherence and manage healthcare costs.

Updox, the industry leader for care coordination and healthcare connectivity solutions, announced it was selected by Rx30 and Computer-Rx, the leader in pharmacy management systems, to provide the Updox Pharmacy Connect solution to Rx30 and Computer-Rx customers. Pharmacy Connect offers tools to engage patients, increase pharmacy revenue and securely connect with physicians and other members of the care team.

“As healthcare costs skyrocket and the number of primary care physicians decreases, people are turning more and more to their trusted community pharmacy for clinical care,” said Steve Wubker, president and CEO, Rx30. “Pharmacies are facing the same challenges as medical practices of managing costs, making processes more efficient and engaging patients, while also trying to communicate efficiently with other providers for improved outcomes. Updox offers an outstanding solution that supports care coordination in a way that works well within pharmacy workflows, is simple to use and cost efficient.”

Updox Pharmacy Connect is a web-based, HIPAA-compliant care coordination suite that helps pharmacists securely exchange full clinical records with physicians, maximize reimbursements, engage patients and improve workflow efficiencies. Pharmacy Connect offers a patient portal to engage patients and improve customer satisfaction, fully-accredited and HIPAA-compliant Direct secure messaging to support interaction and information exchange with other vetted providers, on-demand messaging for reputation management and relationship building, appointment reminders to reduce no-shows, online payments to drive revenue and cash flow and special features to encourage medication adherence. With Updox, all pharmacy communications – secure messages, emails, referrals, appointment cancellations, faxes, forms and more – are consolidated into a universal inbox for easy routing or response, which can be done either in or outside of the pharmacy. Pharmacy Connect also supports independent pharmacies as they strive to enhance star ratings, increase pharmacy traffic, drive new revenue and engage patients.

“We’re facing a broken, unstable healthcare system. If we’re truly committed to lowering costs and improving care, we must look at ways where different providers can easily share information, coordinate care and engage patients as partners,” said Michael Morgan, chief executive officer, Updox. “Updox recognizes that pharmacies are a vital part of clinical care teams. Ensuring they have secure, easy-to-use connections to other providers is essential to supporting their ability to impact care, ensure medication adherence and manage healthcare costs.”

Beth Bryan, D.Ph., lead pharmacist and owner of Surgoinsville Pharmacy, in Surgoinsville, Tenn., is an Rx30 customer who started using Pharmacy Connect in her pharmacy at the end of 2016.

“Pharmacy Connect is a really easy solution to get started with and start using quickly. We’re already saving money with it and I see it as being very valuable to expanding our clinic operations,” said Bryan. “It is a great way for us to connect with physicians and directly communicate with them to expand services, drive revenue and coordinate care."

For more information, visit http://www.updox.com/pharmacy-connect

About Updox

Updox is the industry-leading healthcare care coordination solution. Named #571 on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, Updox is integrated with more than 80 electronic health records (EHR) and serves more than 300,000 users and 72 million patients.

Through an extensive Direct messaging network and platform of apps, Updox connects various healthcare providers, including physicians, patients, payers, pharmacies, labs and healthcare partners. Once part of the Updox network, users or partners can access a full suite of applications including secure messaging, patient portal, appointment scheduling & reminders, credit card payments, and health alerts, all with the goal of driving improved outcomes through more efficient communications and better care coordination. Connect with Updox at http://www.updox.com.

About Rx30

Rx30 is a total Pharmacy Management Software application that truly acts as the hub for all pharmacy management activities, including prescription dispensing, fully automated refills and reminders, workflow management, adherence management, document management, smart phone/web refills, e-prescribing, POS, outbound customer communication, IVR integration, business reporting, label printing and a myriad of value added processes and interfaces that assist in streamlining pharmacy management activities and driving profit. For more information visit http://www.rx30.com.

About Computer-Rx

With more than thirty years of experience, Computer-Rx provides proven Pharmacy Management Software and Services that promote growth and efficiency to community pharmacy. With a culture committed to product innovation and accuracy, we continually work to improve our software and services while cultivating relationships with progressive industry partners. Using the open path of communication we were founded on, our customers continue to inform us of the features they need to improve their business. For more information, please visit http://www.winrx.net/