Venture Connects today announced its resolve to dissolve the company’s online securities platform where accredited investors were able to view and invest in vetted startups in order to focus on the company’s existing VCVetted advanced program.

Venture Connects is a leader in the early stage investor and entrepreneurial ecosystem. The VCVetted program connects early stage startups with accredited investors and strategic business partners. To date, the company has worked with 55 early stage companies who have gone on to raise over 30M in funding, all of which are currently operating independently or have been acquired.

In June 2016, Venture Connects launched the 506c offerings platform through its former broker-dealer partnership to showcase early stage companies to accredited investors looking for early stage alternative investments. Since its founding in 2012, Venture Connects’ business has been heavily concentrated serving the direct preparation needs of startups seeking funding. This focus has included vetting each startup through a curated process involving both the traditional due diligence, legal, financial and market analysis – as well as preparation of a startup’s presentation and overall investor readiness.

RJ Pahura, Venture Connects Founder and CEO commented, “Over the past year, our securities platform experienced challenges in penetrating the marketplace. We have not met our goals in closing rounds through early stage private placements acting as a broker. As a result, we have decided to dissolve our securities division and to focus on the substantial growth opportunity of simply preparing and connecting businesses for their own fundraising initiatives and a new directory type investment platform launching in the coming weeks.”

Venture Connects will continue operating all current active company sectors to serve entrepreneurs and investors including the VCVetted program, VCDecks, and the FUND Conference.