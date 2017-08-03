2600Hz Announces Expanded Telecom Partnership with Yealink

To incorporate our phones in 2600Hz’s amazing Kazoo platform, we are positive the users will find their work become easier and more efficient thanks to auto provisioning.

2600Hz has proudly enhanced their valuable partnership with Yealink to incorporate several new UC telephones in their Kazoo telecommunications platform. Yealink telephones integrate seamlessly with Kazoo Smart PBX, keeping the door open for users to have a variety of device options. Like 2600Hz, designed with reliability and ease-of-use in mind, Yealink is the phone of choice in the 2600Hz office.

Yealink’s vice president, Stone Lu values partnership with 2600Hz and expects future collaboration in extensive and innovative ways.“Yealink has always been dedicated to providing our customers with high-quality UC terminal solutions. To incorporate our phones in 2600Hz’s amazing Kazoo platform, we are positive the users will find their work become easier and more efficient thanks to auto provisioning.”

Auto provisioning and certification have been completed on a full range of Yealink phone models, including: CP860, T19P, T19PE2, T20P, T21P, T21PE2, T22P, T23P, T23G, T26P, T27G, T27P, T28P, T29G, T32G, T38G, T40G, T40P,T41P, T41S, T42G, T42S,T46G, T46S, T48G, T48S, T49G, T52S, T54S, T56A, T58A, T58V, W52P and W56P.

With the newest additions being: T27G, T40G/P, T41S, T42S, T46S, T48S, T49G, T52S, T54S, T56A, T58A, T58V

2600Hz’s COO, Patrick Sullivan looks forward to continued collaboration on upcoming product releases, and will continue to evolve the Yealink footprint. ”We have always been impressed by the way they push the envelope in quality and innovation. Our company has standardized all our employees with their phones because of the value and dedication to product enhancements.”

The partnership between 2600Hz and Yealink is just getting stronger. 2600Hz will continue relying on Yealink as one of our robust hardware providers. Several models have already been incorporated in the production/design of the upcoming private cloud solution, which be launched in August.

About Yealink:

Yealink (Stock Code: 300628) is a global leading unified communication (UC) terminal solution provider that primarily offers video conferencing systems and voice communication solutions. Founded in 2001, Yealink leverages its independent research and development and innovation to pursue its core mission: “Easy collaboration, high productivity.” The company’s high-quality UC terminal solutions enhance the work efficiency and competitive advantages of its customers in over 100 countries. Yealink is the world’s second-largest SIP phone provider and is number one in the China market. For more information, please visit: http://www.yealink.com.

About 2600Hz:

2600Hz's cloud communications platform (KAZOO) modernizes how businesses provide telephony services to their customers. Kazoo, the revolutionary open-source, distributed multi-tenant platform, is a thoughtfully engineered mixture of tools built by leaders in the telecom industry and implemented to offer a feature-rich enterprise telecom solution. 2600Hz has expanded to offer a full enterprise-PBX as well as a hosted version. For developers building their own telephony apps, 2600Hz offers 100+ APIs that gives them full access to the building blocks of the entire platform. For more information, please visit http://www.2600Hz.com.

Founded in 2011, 2600Hz is a privately owned company based in San Francisco, California.