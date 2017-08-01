Mad Hippie Sends Tails Wagging Over New Animal-Friendly Certifications

We're dedicated to creating products comprised of scientifically-advanced formulas, but without the standard science lab testing

An established brand in the green beauty space, Mad Hippie is proud to announce that the line is now certified vegan and cruelty-free by PETA. Officially a member of the organization’s Beauty Without Bunnies program, the skincare brand has verified that in addition to being all-natural, it does not conduct or commission animal tests on ingredients, formulations or finished products, while pledging not to do so in the future.

Providing 100% safe yet effective skincare has always been at the core of the Mad Hippie brand. “We’re dedicated to creating products comprised of scientifically-advanced formulas, but without the standard science lab testing,” says Sam Stewart, co-founder of Mad Hippie, who started the line alongside his wife, Dana. “If we wouldn’t test a product on ourselves, why try it on an animal? We’re honored that an organization like PETA is recognizing these facets of our brand. This opens a door to a whole new group of consumers for us because now vegans know that Mad Hippie is safe for their use, too.”

Founded on the notion of ‘mad’ scientists that consider themselves hippies, the Stewart’s began concocting products to help reverse sun damage from days spent in the surf and sun while living in Nicaragua. Living up to their motto of “more of the good stuff and none of the bad,” they seek to produce a line not filled with cheap, unsafe ingredients, but rather the best antioxidants, peptides, vitamins and plant-based ingredients that Mother Nature has to offer. All nine SKU’s in the collection are free of petrochemicals, parabens, , sodium lauryl sulfates and synthetic fragrances. Mad Hippie’s award-winning collection, which recently introduced a natural Hydrating Nutrient Mist, can be found in mass market and natural retailers across the country, including Whole Foods Markets, The Vitamin Shoppe, Mother’s Market & Kitchen, Lassens, Free People and more.

In line with PETA’s mission to put an end to animal abuse, Mad Hippie donates one dollar from every web sale to The Wildlife Conservation Network and Save the Elephants, which work to secure a future for the species in Africa. The brand also prides itself on its commitment to environmental responsibility, switching to BPA-free, fully recyclable airless pumps, printing solely with soy ink and running its entire facility off alternative energy.

About Mad Hippie

Mad Hippie offers an extensive range of natural, safe skin care products to protect the skin from the harmful effects of environmental factors. Their goal is to create the safest, most effective products on the market utilizing scientifically advanced actives coupled with Mother Nature’s finest antioxidants. Employing the most eco-friendly practices possible, it is Mad Hippie’s mission to have consumers feel good knowing that they are taking a step not just towards healthier, more beautiful skin, but planet as well.