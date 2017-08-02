MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, a fast casual, “better burger” restaurant franchise, is set to open its sixth location in Louisiana and first in Denham Springs. The restaurant, opening on August 2, will be located at 120 Bass Pro Blvd, Ste E.

Owners Natasha Ali and Muhammad Usman are no strangers to the food industry. A husband and wife team, Ali and Usman are multi-brand owners of several franchise restaurants in the Baton Rouge area including Weinerschnitzel, Swensen’s Ice Cream and Marble Slab. The two decided to bring MOOYAH to Denham Springs after visiting a nearby location in Baton Rouge and becoming infatuated with the delicious cuisine and comforting atmosphere.

“MOOYAH is a family-oriented restaurant, it’s a place where you feel at home and want to go back, and Denham Springs is a family-focused community,” said Ali. “The food is heavenly. The burgers, fries and shakes can’t be beat and the hospitality is definitely Southern.”

In addition to the Denham Springs location, MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes has five other restaurants in Louisiana. Later this summer, MOOYAH franchisee Chuck Kerr will open a restaurant in Baton Rouge, right by Louisiana State University.

“Natasha and Muhammad are seasoned restaurateurs that bring a wealth of experience to MOOYAH,” said Michael Mabry, president and chief operating officer of MOOYAH. “We’ve seen tremendous success for our locations throughout Louisiana and are thrilled to continue our brand’s growth in the state.”

At MOOYAH, Guests have the advantage of choosing from a variety of bun options, such as baked-in-house artisan white or multigrain wheat non-GMO buns and hand-crafted lettuce buns called Iceburgers to accompany the never-frozen 100 percent Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O turkey, all natural grilled and hand-breaded chicken, and mouthwatering MorningStar Farms black bean veggie burgers. Each gourmet burger can be customized with five cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon, sliced avocado, along with nine free veggie toppings and 11 free sauces.

MOOYAH’s hand-cut fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delightful combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform U.S. #1 Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. Never one to forget dessert, MOOYAH offers 100% real ice cream shakes, allowing Guests to choose from 10 flavors ranging from vanilla to Hershey’s chocolate to Reese’s to strawberry banana and more.

In 2016, MOOYAH surpassed the all-important 100-unit milestone and will open an additional 14 locations in 2017. The brand also recently celebrated its tenth birthday with a system-wide event.

For more information on the growing brand, connect with MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes on the Facebook Fan page, and follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers.

For franchising opportunities, please visit http://www.mooyahfranchise.com.

ABOUT MOOYAH BURGERS, FRIES & SHAKES

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, “better burger” concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers, all natural grilled and crispy chicken sandwiches and black bean veggie burgers. MOOYAH's non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses, bacon, avocado, chili, and more than 20 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering and carry out for Guests on the go as well as a loyalty app. In 2017, MOOYAH was named to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious list of the smartest growing franchise brands, and was ranked #11 on Fast Casual Magazine’s annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list the brand has been included on every year in the last ten years of rankings. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit http://www.MOOYAH.com. Connect with MOOYAH on Facebook.com/MOOYAH, follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers.