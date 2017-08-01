Axiomatics Federal, Inc. Adds Three New Highly Qualified Board Members

Axiomatics Federal, Inc. Logo

Axiomatics Federal, Inc., the leader in fine-grained dynamic authorization for customers and partners of the federal government, today appointed three new board members to the company’s Board of Directors (BOD), increasing the Board’s size to five. The three new board members; Joan Avalyn Dempsey, Terry Roberts, and Michael Morgan, include a combined total of over 50 years of IT and government experience. Ms. Dempsey will serve as Chairwoman of the Board.

Ms. Dempsey comes to the board as a highly successful and experienced business and government executive. Most recently, she was executive vice president and senior partner at Booz Allen Hamilton. Previous positions include Executive Director, President’s Foreign Intelligence Advisory Board, The White House, The Deputy Dir. of Central Intelligence for Community management at the CIA, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security; and Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Command, Control, Communications and Intelligence. She has extensive senior government expertise developing, managing and overseeing advanced technology programs, mitigating program and technology risks in cyber, kinetic and human operations, and successfully advocating and overseeing high-risk, high-dollar, high-return programs.

Ms. Roberts joins the board with over 20 years in cyber intelligence, business risk and data analytics across the Department of Defense, the Intelligence Community, Academia and Industry. Currently she is Founder, President and CEO of the first online CyberSecurity Exchange, WhiteHawk, Inc. Previously she was the VP for Cyber Engineering and Analytics at TASC (The Analytics Sciences Corporation), the Executive Director of Carnegie Mellon’s Software Engineering Institute and the Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence. She is Chair Emeritus of the INSA Cyber Council, a Member of the AFCEA) Intelligence Committee, and the USNA Cyber Advisory BOD.

Mr. Morgan has over 20 years of consulting experience, with a unique blend of commercial and government experience leveraging deep functional knowledge in supply chain management, enterprise architecture and IT. He is an experienced program manager for business improvement initiatives. He is responsible for and involved in a wide range of consulting assignments. He is currently the vice president and COO of Morgan Borszcz Consulting.

In addition to Ms. Roberts, Mr. Morgan and Ms. Dempsey, the Axiomatics Federal, Inc. board of directors consists of Craig Gilley, president of Axiomatics Federal, Inc. and Niklas Jakobson, CEO of Axiomatics.

“Ms. Roberts, Mr. Morgan and Ms. Dempsey bring extraordinary experience in the IT and government industry, and deep business acumen to the Axiomatics Federal, Inc. board of directors,” said Craig Gilley, president of Axiomatics Federal, Inc. “Their insights into IT and the US Federal government, and their experience in working in the industry will be invaluable as we grow Axiomatics Federal, Inc.”

Axiomatics Federal, Inc. was founded in 2017 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Axiomatics Inc. to meet mission-critical access control needs with a policy-based approach delivery through externalized dynamic authorization management for government organizations.

For more information about Axiomatics Federal Inc. visit http://www.axiomatics.com/federal. For more information on Axiomatics visit http://www.axiomatics.com.

About Axiomatics Federal, Inc.

Axiomatics Federal, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Axiomatics Inc., is a U.S. company with offices in Reston, Virginia. The federal team works closely with customers and partners of the federal government to meet mission-critical access control needs with a policy-based approach delivery through externalized dynamic authorization management.

About Axiomatics

Axiomatics is the leading provider of fine-grained access control. Axiomatics' solutions are utilized by government agencies and Global Fortune 1000 companies around the world to enable digital transformation: share and safeguard sensitive information, meet compliance requirements, and minimize data fraud. Axiomatics provides Attribute Based Access Control (ABAC) for applications, databases, Big Data, APIs and microservices. To learn more please visit: http://www.axiomatics.com or @axiomatics.