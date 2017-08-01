MaidPro’s CEO, Mark Kushinsky, Gets Nod From Entrepreneur

Mark Kushinsky, MaidPro CEO On the corporate side, having happy and healthy employees has reduced our costs for employee recruitment, while also increasing retention. The wellness program costs less than having to recruit, hire and train new employees regularly.

MaidPro’s CEO, Mark Kushinsky, was recently featured by Entrepreneur for his expertise in employee experience. The article—titled “4 Ways to Contain HR Costs without Impacting the Employee Experience”—discusses different ways employers can cut costs without having to cut employee benefits.

Kushinsky was accompanied by other business leaders: Matt Bentley (CEO, CanIRank), David Reid (CEO, EaseCentral), Kevin Busque (CEO, TaskRabbit), and Joyce Wilson-Sandorm (Former EVP, The Delhaize Group).

In the article (which has been shared over 650 times since June), Kushinsky explains the importance of an employee wellness program: “On the corporate side, having happy and healthy employees has reduced our costs for employee recruitment, while also increasing retention. The wellness program costs less than having to recruit, hire and train new employees regularly.”

MaidPro’s current wellness program consists of an in-house gym, personalized training classes, healthy food options, flexible hours, nutrition coaching, and more. Kushinsky went on to state, “Employee wellness programs and benefits can vary in size depending on your budget. The most important thing is to communicate with your employees to get an understanding of what they need. Then you can work with your HR department to find the best, most cost-efficient ways, to deliver a program that fulfills those needs.”

Earlier this year, MaidPro was honored by Entrepreneur as one of the nation’s Top Company Cultures. In 2016, MaidPro took home awards from The Boston Globe, and The Boston Business Journal for Top Places to Work and Healthiest Places to Work.

