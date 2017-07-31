BrewQube Customers can fill up the BrewQube at their favorite brewery and tote to tailgate the big game, BBQs, concerts and more with a shareable size equivalent to a 24-pack of cans.

BrewQube is a compact and convenient way to bring craft beer home or on the go. Expertly designed, the smart-kegerator system includes a portable vessel - essentially, a large-volume growler - that allows users to have fresh craft beer on-hand at all times. The BrewQube vessel is paired with a mobile connection kit that can be purchased separately from the full draft system for only $200. BrewQube is currently live on Kickstarter, raising funds in order to bring the product to life. So far, the campaign has raised over $18,509 from more than 40 backers.

The BrewQube can store up to 288 fluid ounces and offers the versatility to be completely portable or countertop-friendly. Featuring a simple plug-and-pour technology, the BrewQube will pour fresh craft beer for up to a month without degradation and can be filled directly from the tap like a growler. The entire BrewQube draft system is roughly the size of a microwave and can be stored elegantly on the countertop below upper cabinets. The portable keg itself is designed to maximize fluid volume, minimize space occupancy, and is as lightweight as 4.5lbs empty.

BrewQube’s ergonomic handles allow for easy transport, stacking and storage; perfect for travel, tailgating, camping and beyond. Customers can fill up the BrewQube at their favorite brewery and tote to tailgate the big game, BBQs, concerts and more with a shareable size equivalent to a 24-pack of cans. Users don’t have to worry about damaging their BrewQube vessel due to its sturdy HDPE construction and ability to withstand almost any bump, nick, or drop thrown its way.

The BrewQube vessel can be stowed away and kept cold in most standard-sized coolers for ultimate convenience. When docked inside the brushed stainless steel countertop draft system, users can customize temperature and CO2 pressure, monitor the number of pours and current gas level remaining. The draft system is also WiFi equipped, enabling users to create alerts and monitor these stats from the web.

The BrewQube To-Go setup includes a BrewQube vessel and mobile connection kit, and is currently available for $200 via their Kickstarter campaign. This is a 33% discount from the future retail price of $299. To pre-order BrewQube now, visit bit.ly/brewqube.

About BrewQube

The BrewQube team is comprised of three entrepreneurs who are passionate about people and craft beer. Headquartered in Colorado (the state that ranks No. 2 in the total number of craft breweries), the BrewQube team has worked diligently to create a product that lives up to the high standards of the craft beer industry. BrewQube is offering an innovative system to make consuming fresh craft beer convenient, interactive, and without sacrifice.

