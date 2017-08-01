Cricut and Simplicity Simplify Sewing

Cricut®, the leader in smart cutting machines for DIY makers, and Simplicity Creative Group, the leader in sewing patterns since 1927, announced today a partnership to evolve the sewing experience by making hundreds of Simplicity sewing patterns available to cut instantly on Cricut machines. The partnership aims to bring in a new wave of sewers by simplifying the sewing process.

Earlier today, Cricut announced Cricut Maker™, the first consumer cutting machine capable of infinitely-customizable, precision fabric cutting for sewing projects. Cricut Maker features a unique rotary blade for cutting virtually any fabric, and a digital sewing pattern store, known as Design Space®, for purchasing patterns that can be sent directly to the machine to cut.

Currently, people who sew with the help of patterns must physically select them, or print them out individually, and then cut the pieces apart by hand, pin those shapes to fabric and finally, cut the fabric around the intricate shapes. Now, they can search for a collection of Simplicity patterns on their PC or mobile device, select one, and direct Cricut Maker to cut and mark all the shapes automatically in minutes.

“There are 19 million active sewing crafters in the U.S., and we’d like to see that number climb exponentially,” said Ashish Arora, CEO of Cricut. “We believe this new experience will make the art of sewing attractive to new consumers. It’s like what Netflix did for movies, but we’re digitizing the sewing and quilting market to create more access and opportunity. We couldn’t have picked a better partner for this journey than Simplicity, who have created quality, innovative patterns for close to a century.”

Simplicity digital patterns include long-time favorites like baby clothes, fashion accessories, home décor and more, all available in Cricut Design Space software. Since Cricut Maker cuts all the parts perfectly, it’s easier to sew them together as well.

“Having Simplicity patterns available to sewers through Cricut’s innovative Design Space software gives us access to some of the most engaged, creative, and inspired individuals in the world,” said Abbie Small, EVP/GM of Simplicity Creative Group. “As we go forward through our 90th year in this business, we’re excited to see how this technology will impact the larger sewing space, bringing new people into the market.”

By transforming the search-and-cut process for patterns, Cricut, with the help of Simplicity, wants to empower the next generation of at-home manufacturers, designers, and makers – whether they make as a hobby or for their business. Cricut Maker gives sewers more time to do what they love: actually sewing and creating personal projects.

The all-new Cricut Maker enables creators to make a large range of DIY projects out of nearly 300 different materials, including mat-board, balsa wood, delicate to heavy fabrics, leather, and more. Learn more about the power of Cricut Maker at Cricut.com.

