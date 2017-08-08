Dr. Steve Coleman, D.O., medical director of MedicalMasters.org recently returned from a ground-breaking mission to Honduras with fellow U.S. physicians to treat disadvantaged communities suffering from age-related conditions, (including knee joint pain), using cellular therapies such as ProloTherapy. The trip offered far-reaching benefits for local Bonita Springs residents back home in the U.S. as MedicalMasters.org continues pioneering new stem cell treatments for aging Americans using the very same injection technology.

This was the 47th annual two-week trip to Honduras organized by the Hackett Hemwall Patterson Foundation, in association with the University of Wisconsin, consisting of a large international group of dedicated physicians, nurses and assistants.

The one common denominator shared by the entire medical team was a deep desire to help people that are less fortunate and in need of care, particularly a concern for older patients suffering from -osteoarthritis and other age-related joint pain conditions.

“The work we have done in Honduras was humbling, to say the least. People came to us by bus, car or bicycle, from as far as 6 hours away, just to see our team for a single prolotherapy treatment,” said Dr. Coleman

“For many of these patients, this would be their only chance to see a doctor for at least another year.”

Dr. Coleman and the others physician volunteers literally saw hundreds of patients each day, most of which were treated using a powerful cellular technology called prolotherapy, which involves injecting sterile sugar water into affected joints, including the knee, hip and shoulder.

“The experience was humbling on both a professional and personal level. Walking through the streets, people stop, look at us and thank us spontaneously,” said Dr. Coleman.

The experience also allowed him to perfect complex injection techniques that also apply to stem cell procedures he has introduced to his Bonita Springs Clinic, MedicalMasters.org. Not many physicians get the opportunity to obtain such a high level of field training that involve treating dozens of patients each day.

The most patients that the team of 7 Doctors treated in one day

was 204. The steep learning curve helps patients back home in the U.S. who get the benefit of Doctors who have been able to do this procedure hundred or thousands of times, before performing it on you or a loved one.

“The patients in Honduras benefit since they may not ever get to see a doctor outside of this mission, and the people back in the USA get the benefit of such stringent and painstaking training. I now apply these advanced injection techniques to my Stem Cell patients here in Bonita Springs. It is a true win-win for everyone”

Typically, local residents would begin lining up at 6 a.m. each day with first consults beginning at 8 a.m. Patients are registered, triaged and then examined by our physicians to determine if prolotherapy is going to be helpful for their condition.

Prolotherapy is performed by experienced physicians, often with a novice prolotherapist observing and assisting. Patients will continue to be seen until about 6:00 pm - but often much longer depending on the need. “We would never turn away a patient who has taken a six hour trip to see us, and who sometimes has waited all day just to see a doctor. Imagine getting in line at 6AM and not being able to be treated until 6PM. That is the level of need that we saw every day.”

After the last patient is treated, the clinic is cleaned up and made ready for the next day. The entire group meets for dinner together in the evening and then after dinner, the physicians have a lecture on prolotherapy.

The assistants often have “set up” work to do to prepare for the next day. After a long day of hard work, our group then heads to their lodging for a well-deserved rest.... to get ready for the next day of more hard work!

“Even though my Spanish is still evolving, I can almost be brought to tears by the warm thanks people give us. It’s extremely humbling to be able to make such a difference in a person’s life who you really don't yet know,” said Dr. Coleman.

There is an incredible amount of pre-planning that goes into making it all happen. Mary Doherty, who is the executive director of the foundation, does much of the work herself, and with the help of several very dedicated staffers.”

“The benefit to my medical practice has been to be trained by true masters and thought leaders like Dr. David Rabago MD and many other very talented physicians. You just can’t get training like that here in the USA,” Dr. Coleman said.

The inspirational trip to Honduras has already redefined some of the workflows and strategies used within MedicalMasters.org to treat U.S. patients. In particular, Dr. Coleman has introduced a customized hybrid package of cellular technologies to treat joint pain including prolotherapy, PRP and stem cell therapy. He has also used the organizational and operational skills learned in Honduras to speed up treatment times and train staff to more efficiently handle patient concerns and treatment plans.

In an effort to give back to the local Bonita Springs community, MedicalMasters.org is offering a $1000 promotional stem cell therapy discount to residents between August 23-30, 2017. This limited Summer promotion is also an important vehicle to educate local residents on the benefits of same-day stem cell treatments which offer great promise for treating joint pain.

Please contact Dr. Coleman or the University of Wisconsin if you would like to volunteer or even to just support the future medical missions to Honduras which take place in March each year.