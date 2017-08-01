Fisher House Foundation recently received a grant from The USAA Foundation, Inc., a nonprofit organization sponsored by USAA, to support Fisher House’s Sponsor a Family program. The program ensures that military families do not have to pay out-of-pocket expenses to stay at Fisher Houses on Department of Defense installations.

“Fisher Houses provide sanctuary for up to 970 families every night throughout our 72 homes,” said Ken Fisher, Chairman and CEO of Fisher House Foundation. “That would be impossible without the support of organizations like USAA and USAA Bank, and foundations like The USAA Foundation, Inc., whose long history of support illustrates how much they care and support our military, veterans and their families.”

The USAA Foundation, Inc.’s most recent contribution totals $750,000. Over the last 15 years, USAA, USAA Bank and The USAA Foundation, Inc. have given Fisher House Foundation a combined total of nearly $4 million in charitable grants to support programs and to help build new Fisher Houses, including those at Brooke Army Medical Center (BAMC), San Antonio, Texas; South Texas VA; Dover Air Force Base, Delaware; and at the VA in Tampa, Florida.

“For us, supporting the military community is engrained in our mission,” said Harriet Dominique, USAA’s Senior Vice President of Corporate Responsibility and President of The USAA Foundation, Inc. “And we want to inspire other companies and individuals in making military philanthropy a priority.”

USAA employees and retirees have also played a significant support role to Fisher House Foundation for many years, donating time to volunteer at Fisher Houses across the country. They have prepared dinners and BBQs, decorated for the holidays and helped with painting and gardening. In 2012, USAA employees and retirees also raised more than $237,000 for Fisher House Foundation in a four-day Bowlathon, funds that were matched by a corporate donation from USAA.

“I am humbled by the commitment, teamwork and generosity of everyone at USAA,” said Fisher. “It’s inspiring to see how the intangibles that are such a part of the USAA corporate culture are making possible the tangible support of our military families.”

About Fisher House

Fisher House Foundation is best known for a network of comfort homes where military and veterans’ families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment. These homes are located at major military and VA medical centers nationwide, and in Europe, close to the medical center or hospital it serves. Fisher Houses have up to 21 suites, with private bedrooms and baths. Families share a common kitchen, laundry facilities, a warm dining room and an inviting living room. Fisher House Foundation ensures that there is never a lodging fee. Since inception, the program has saved military and veterans’ families an estimated $360 million in out of pocket costs for lodging and transportation.

Fisher House Foundation also operates the Hero Miles Program, using donated frequent flyer miles to bring family members to the bedside of injured service members as well as the Hotels for Heroes program using donated hotel points to allow family members to stay at hotels near medical centers without charge. The Foundation also manages a grant program that supports other military charities and scholarship funds for military children, spouses and children of fallen and disabled veterans. http://www.fisherhouse.org

About USAA

The USAA family of companies provides insurance, banking, investments, retirement products and

advice to 12 million current and former members of the U.S. military and their families. Known for

its legendary commitment to its members, USAA is consistently recognized for outstanding service,

employee well-being and financial strength. USAA membership is open to all who are serving our

nation in the U.S. military or have received a discharge type of Honorable – and their eligible family

members. Founded in 1922, USAA is headquartered in San Antonio.

About The USAA Foundation, Inc.

The USAA Foundation, Inc.'s purpose is to lead and inspire actions that improve lives in the communities we serve. The USAA Foundation, Inc., a nonprofit organization, does not endorse or promote any commercial supplier, product or service. USAA is the sponsor of The USAA Foundation, Inc.