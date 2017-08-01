Sales Focus Inc. Adds 2 New Clients

Intelligent Sales Solutions to Fit Every Industry across the US and Globally

Sales Focus Inc. (SFI), a US-based sales outsourcing company, announced today that it has launched two new clients into the US market. Sales Focus Inc., an International leader in Sales Outsourcing is able to provide immediate revenue generation by providing dedicated sales teams to individual companies. To complement their growth in the Sales Outsourcing Industry, SFI has added Consulting, Co-Sourcing and Recruiting to complement their existing portfolio of Intelligent Sales Solutions.

It has been a busy summer for Sales Focus, launching 2 clients into the US Market. Over the past 20 years SFI has been recognized as the world's leader in providing Intelligent Sales Outsourcing Solutions to many industries across the US and Internationally, with partners in Europe, South America and The Middle East.

Working with Energy Companies is nothing new for Sales Focus. SFI has worked in the Energy Industry for 17 years, being the first company to provide outside sales teams to secure commercial clients and is excited to add TriEagle, a member of the Crius Energy family of brands to their long list of Energy Clients. A pioneer in deregulated energy, TriEagle Energy has been a well-respected leader in the Texas retail energy industry for over decade and is now backed by the proven strategy and resources of Crius Energy. Working with Sales Focus’ Energy Division,TriEagle has added outside sales teams to represent TriEagle Energy, a Better Business Bureau A+ rated provider of innovative, alternative energy options to businesses and individuals in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Texas.

“Top talent from Sales Focus will enable us to quickly scale in key markets so that we can make more potential business customers aware of the smarter energy choices available to them through deregulated energy. We are confident that TriEagle’s innovative, value-based energy options and Sales Focus’ proven approach will be a winning combination.”

James Fluet, Vice President, Sales

SFI works with clients in every industry across the board and welcomes Inventium, the leading Innovation Consultancy company in Australia. Inventium applies the latest findings from science (psychology, neuroscience, management science, and cognitive science) to help organizations unlock growth through innovation. Inventium has launched an inside program to expand their business in the US Market.

Due to the expansion of its intelligent sales solutions products and programs, Sales Focus, Inc. has been the recipient of multiple honors and awards. The firm appeared on the list of Inc. 500/5000 fastest growing companies and was named one of the “Fastest 50” by SmartCEO magazine and listed on Build 100 and Tech 2000 as one of the fastest growing privately held companies in the United States. In 2016 Sales Focus was awarded the Excellence Award for Client Services, Smart CEO Future 50 and Excellence Award for Recruiting.

ABOUT SALES FOCUS, INC.

Sales Focus, Inc. is a sales solutions provider that focuses exclusively on developing innovative sales solutions for organizations that require a greater sales reach in the United States and Globally. Founded in 1998, Sales Focus Inc. pioneered the sales outsourcing industry by deploying dedicated outsourced sales teams that are recruited, trained and managed to meet each clients’ revenue goals. Sales Focus Inc. utilizes its S.O.L.D.™ process to build a sales plan, implement the plan and manage inside sales or feet-on-the-street, business-to-business sales teams that excel in client acquisition in the SMB marketplace. To discuss Sales Focus, Inc.’s cost containment and profit enhancement solutions, or for more information about Sales Focus and their other innovative products, call 410-442-5600 or visit the website at http://www.SalesFocusInc.com and request a free white paper.

