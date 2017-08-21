Priti Naik, DDS is proud to offer a $500 scholarship to a student interested in pursuing a future in the dental field. The scholarship is part of an ongoing initiative to assist students with a passion for dental services and help them achieve their dream.

Applicants must be enrolled to attend an accredited college, university or community college for the 2017 Fall Semester.

Applicants must also be either interested in attending dental school, in dental school, or in school for a dental-related field (e.g. Dental Laboratory Technician, Dental Hygienist, Dental Assistant, etc.)

The winning applicant will receive a scholarship for $500 to be used towards tuition, books or other school related expenses.

The deadline for this scholarship is September 30th, 2017 with the scholarship being awarded on October 15th, 2017.

To be considered for this scholarship, all applicants must submit a 500-word essay. The subject of the essay is, “What skills have you learned in life so far that you think will help you in your future career in the dental field?”

Applications should include: Full name, email address, school name, 500-word original essay

Students can apply for this scholarship in the scholarship entry form on the Priti Naik DDS Annual Scholarship page. If chosen, the winner’s name will be posted on our website, pritinaikdds.com.

Submit your entry to the scholarship here: https://pritinaikdds.com/annual-scholarship/

Good luck to all our applicants!